Minnetrista residents may soon have another option for buying groceries and getting coffee. The Minnetrista City Council reviewed concept plans for a Mackenthun’s grocery store with a Caribou Coffee drive-thru along with an apartment complex at its meeting on July 18. The proposed project would be located within the portion of Woodland Cove northwest of the roundabout at Highway 7 and Kings Point Road.

The concept plan was first discussed at the Planning Commission meeting on June 27, 2022 where the commission heard comments from the applicant, the potential developer of the multi-family apartment building, and residents of Woodland Cove. Some concerns about the project were raised at the Planning Commission meeting regarding traffic, congestion, noise, lights. Based on the Planning Comission’s feedback, the concept plan that was shared with the council included landscape berms and landscape screening to create a buffer between grocery store delivery areas and the adjacent neighborhood.

