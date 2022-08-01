Minnetrista residents may soon have another option for buying groceries and getting coffee. The Minnetrista City Council reviewed concept plans for a Mackenthun’s grocery store with a Caribou Coffee drive-thru along with an apartment complex at its meeting on July 18. The proposed project would be located within the portion of Woodland Cove northwest of the roundabout at Highway 7 and Kings Point Road.
The concept plan was first discussed at the Planning Commission meeting on June 27, 2022 where the commission heard comments from the applicant, the potential developer of the multi-family apartment building, and residents of Woodland Cove. Some concerns about the project were raised at the Planning Commission meeting regarding traffic, congestion, noise, lights. Based on the Planning Comission’s feedback, the concept plan that was shared with the council included landscape berms and landscape screening to create a buffer between grocery store delivery areas and the adjacent neighborhood.
In its review of the plan, the council questioned the ways in which traffic will flow into and out of the site. The council directed the developer’s traffic engineering team to engage in conversations with city staff regarding length of turn lanes, use of traffic control devices, and signage. The council also advised completing a trip generation analysis.
In other news, the council approved a partnership and agreement with Climate Impact Corps to provide a community forestry member to address Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive insect that has killed millions of ash trees through the eastern half of the United States and Canada. This summer the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed EAB in the Hunter’s Crest neighborhood and the city took action to remove and dispose of the affected trees.
According to City Administrator Jasper Kruggel, as much as 20 percent of the public tree canopy is estimated to be ash trees, and if left unmanaged, EAB diseased trees pose a public safety hazard as limbs become brittle and can fall on people, property, and vehicles. Climate Impact Core is a division AmeriCorp program and will allow the city to address EAB concerns in a cost-effective way. The community forestry member provided by Climate Impact Core will complete a public tree inventory, put together a EAB Management Plan, and undertake public outreach and education about EAB.
Another agenda item for the council was a presentation regarding the results of a water rate study. The purpose of the study was to to help with projecting rates and planning for funding water infrastructure projects that are coming up in the near term, including the addition of a third water treatement facility at a total cost of approximately $10 million. The results of the study show that annual increases to the water rate schedule averaging slightly less than 14 percent per year through 2026 will be required to support the proposed capital expenditures and maintain the minimum targeted cash balance of approximately $700,000. Modest annual increases are projected thereafter at about one percent to keep pace with inflation in operating costs.
In addition, the council approved a change order for continued drilling into the Mount Simon aquifer. The Jordan aquifer was discovered during the drilling of the Mount Simon aquifer and will be used as the primary well due to its production capacity, however, the future water treatment plant will require a secondary well to keep the plant operating when the primary well is out of operation due to maintenance or an emergency situation. Therefore, the council authorized extending the original drilling contract at a cost of $31,475.00 with hopes of finding a secondary source to meet future city water demand.
The council also discussed the results of Request for Proposals (RFPS) for water engineering services. The council interviewed two companies, Black & Veatch and Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. (AE2S), who were asked to design a bid for the project and a fee-based Master Services Agreement to help with general water infrastructure. The council voted to move forward with AE2S due to the time that they spent with city staff, their detailed presentation, their regional presence, and their demonstrated ability to reach out for additional technical expertise.
