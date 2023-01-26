The operations of Cooks Bay Marketing and NFR Marketing Services combined to form a new Minneapolis-based creative marketing and advertising agency, Plaid Moose Creative.
Based in Mound, Plaid Moose Creative is a full-service marketing agency serving small businesses and nonprofits nationwide. Agency services include branding, marketing, advertising, website design, public relations and digital for clients. Plaid Moose Creative is also recognized as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB). Plaid Moose Creative is owned and led by Tiffany Beitler and Greg McCurry.
Beitler founded Cooks Bay Marketing, now Plaid Moose Creative, a boutique creative services and marketing firm, in 2014. Before launching her marketing agency, Tiffany worked in marketing roles at Korn/Ferry International and SuperValu. She also wrote and published Lake Minnetonka Eats. Tiffany has a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Entrepreneurial Management from the Carlson School of Management and an MBA from the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas.
McCurry has over 20 years of marketing, communications, and event planning experience in higher education and telecommunications and, most recently, in executive roles at financial services trade associations as CEO and Chief Development Officer. Greg has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Marketing from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
