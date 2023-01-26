The operations of Cooks Bay Marketing and NFR Marketing Services combined to form a new Minneapolis-based creative marketing and advertising agency, Plaid Moose Creative.

Based in Mound, Plaid Moose Creative is a full-service marketing agency serving small businesses and nonprofits nationwide. Agency services include branding, marketing, advertising, website design, public relations and digital for clients. Plaid Moose Creative is also recognized as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB). Plaid Moose Creative is owned and led by Tiffany Beitler and Greg McCurry.

