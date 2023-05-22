If you are heading to Lake Minnetonka this summer to enjoy the lake life, beware of the rule changes associated with using the lake.
The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District recently released its Lake Minnetonka Summer Rules for 2023.
The biggest change for the 2023 boating season is new rule that places a 5-miles-per-hour speed limit on all watercraft and personal watercraft within 300 feet of the shore. This is an increase from the previous 150 feet distance. The 300-feet rule, which was related to repetitive passes for personal watercraft, has been rolled into the new rule for all watercraft. The rule went into effect starting on Jan. 1.
The current 150-foot distance requirement from docks, anchored boats, swimmers, or scuba divers’ warning flags will not change.
“The LMCD has updated its rules to respond to concerns people have about the large wakes created by boats, such as wake surf boats and large cruisers, on Lake Minnetonka. Many community members have expressed concerns about the large wakes created by boats. These wakes make it difficult for people with small watercrafts, including kayaks and canoes, to use the lake safely. Wakes close to shorelines also damage Lake Minnetonka’s environment and contribute to shoreline erosion,” LMCD said in announcing the rule change. “At the same time, we have heard from other community members who believe boats, like wake surf boats, are a great recreational outlet and have a right to be on the lake. Lake Minnetonka is one of the busiest lakes in our state, and we want to make sure everyone can use it safely. That is why we are committed to balancing competing uses to ensure everyone can enjoy the lake.”
According to the United States Coast Guard 2021 report, the force of wave/wakes is the seventh known primary contributing factor of accidents associated with 247 accidents, 16 deaths, and 186 injuries nationwide. Another statistic indicates that, where data was recorded, the vessel types with the highest percentage of deaths were open motorboats (44 percent), kayaks (15 percent), and pontoons (10 percent).
“Before considering this rule change, the LMCD conducted a thorough review process that included hosting a public listening session, reading public comments, gathering data, reviewing research, and connecting with member cities and boating industry leaders,” the LMCD said.
The rule applies to all watercraft on Lake Minnetonka including personal watercraft, but the rule does not limit the type of boats on the water – it only regulates the speed that any boat can travel close to the shoreline.
The maximum speed limit on Lake Minnetonka during the day is 40 miles per hour, and 20 miles per hour at night.
Along with the new rules for 2023, the LMCD also reminded boaters of some unique rules for Lake Minnetonka - including the Big Island Public Safety Lanes, which are located at the north end of Big Island and are aimed at providing better access for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office for emergency purposes. Buoys delineate these lanes and extend 600 feet from shore. Watercraft may not be anchored in these lanes, but may use them for traveling.
The LMCD also noted that bowfishing is prohibited 30 minutes after sunset to sunrise, and from Nov. 15 through May 1. Bow fishing is also prohibited in designated areas and during specific dates and times, and Special ‘high-water’ and ‘low-water declarations.
When the LMCD declares a “High Water” situation, minimum wake restrictions are implemented for user safety and shoreline protection.
During high water events, watercraft must maintain minimum wake within 600 feet from shore for some bays; and entirely for other bays, or as otherwise directed. When the LMCD declares “Low Water” situations, dock extensions may be allowed under certain conditions.
For more information on the 2023 rules on the LMCD go to https://lmcd.org/
