Are you ready to hit the waters of Lake Minnetonka for the fishing opener in two weeks?
Do you have all the equipment and supplies needed for the opener?
Anglers looking to upgrade or purchase new equipment may be interested in a new store in Spring Park, Waypoint Angler Supply.
“It’s not your typical bait and tackle store,” said Ross Kellermeier, president of Waypoint Angler Supply. “This is a really high-end, premier, modern, just really cool angler supply store with all the latest and greatest items.”
The store is located at 4677 Shoreline Drive in Spring Park, between Black Lake and Harrison Bay on the Seton Channel.
While Waypoint will have live bait in its store, its the equipment selection and knowledgeable staff that Kellermeier believes is the difference-maker for his store.
“From our products to staff, we are top tier and really have a lot of fishing knowledge,” he said. “We are going to have all this stuff that will set us apart, and the staff is top notch.”
Some of the products that the store will sell are Geecrack USA, DUO International, and Ichikawafishing - which are the top Japanese fishing tackle manufactures. They will also be selling St. Croix Rods, 6th Sense Fishing Products, Waterland Fishing Optics and many more.
“These are offerings you can’t find in this state or nationwide,” Kellermeier said. “A lot of places don’t sell this caliber of fishing equipment.”
Kellermeier, who competes on professional fishing circuits, said he has spent his entire life fishingon Lake Minnetonka and its his favorite lake in the world to fish.
That professional skillset along with his staff’s expert knowledge will train anyone on how to use all the equipment and gear that they sell out of Waypoint Angler Supply.
“Our expert staff is super eager to help people,” Kellermeier said. “We don’t just sell them, we will show them how to use them. Anybody can sell stuff, we will help them out on how to use the equipment. This is what I know. This is what I use and what the anglers that I fish with use.”
The store is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be closed Sunday, but Kellermeier said they will have an online store option and can help out by appointment.
“This has been a dream all my life,” Kellermeier said.
