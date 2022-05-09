Navarre True Value Hardware, one of the oldest businesses in town, is marking a major milestone in May—75 years of serving the Lake Minnetonka community. Three generations of the Johnson family have managed the store since it was first opened in 1947, and today it is owned and operated by Chris Johnson.
“My hardware career began in 1980 when I was in high school,” said Johnson. “Then I worked away from the business for seven years after college and then returned. I added three more True Value stores and now operate four stores in the west metro.” Besides the Navarre location, Johnson also owns True Value stores in Shorewood, Delano, and Rogers.
In order to celebrate the Navarre store’s anniversary, Johnson has planned an event for May 21. There will be sales and a raffle for a large prize such as a grill or a Yeti cooler, as well as North Star Donuts food truck for customers to enjoy. Johnson is also expecting to have cake, and possibly live music.
Johnson’s grandfather Stanley built the existing store and worked there for over 40 years before Johnson’s father Dale took over. His father worked at the store for nearly 60 years and sold it to Johnson in 1997. Johnson also has four sons who may take over the business someday.
“My grandfather started the business when he lived in St. Louis Park,” said Johnson. “During the day he would collect any items for orders from wholesalers in Minneapolis and then he would have them ready for customers the next day. My grandfather wanted to do whatever it took to satisfy the customer and get them what they needed, even if that meant giving them a phone number for another place.”
This mentality is evident in an article published in 1948 titled “Johnson Makes Bid for Lake Trade.” Johnson’s grandfather Stanley is quoted as saying, “If service and good merchandise can do the trick, I’ll bend every effort to make the store one which pops into mind the moment anyone in my area needs something in the hardware line. I believe prompt, pleasant service is a wedge to that of greater traffic.”
It can be a challenge for small hardware stores to survive amidst the rise of big-box retailers like Lowes, Menards, and Home Depot, but Navarre True Value works hard to set itself apart.
“I believe that two of our strengths are convenience and service,” said Johnson. “It can be hard to find help at a big box store, but we have friendly, trained staff to answer questions and show customers the product they are looking for. We also have a monthly contest where our store managers share a service story that they experienced during the month. In March, a customer brought in a broken picture frame and one of my employees carefully glued it together, replaced the glass and returned it the next day. That’s a level of service that you just don’t get anywhere else.”
Johnson also points out that the business is constantly changing to adapt to consumer preferences. In the 1950s, the store used to sell a lot of toys, housewares and bikes, but that is not the case anymore. When Johnson returned to work at Navarre True Value in 1994, the store was just starting to sell grills. His dad thought he was crazy for placing an order with Weber, but today grills are now one of the largest departments in the store, along with lawn and garden.
“We’re always trying to find the next big product that people want,” said Johnson. “For example, right now I believe we have the biggest Yeti selections in the west metro.”
While Navarre True Value Hardware has evolved with the times, a few things remain the same. “Compact, uncrowded, easily shopped, and well-lighted, the Johnson store gives lake area dwellers city merchandise in their own front yards,” stated the 1948 article, and that’s still true today.
