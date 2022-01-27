This summer when you walk through or drive by Belmont Park in Mound you should see thriving native plant plots.
Those beautiful plots came about through the cooperative effort of the city of Mound and 32-year-old Mound resident Tyler Pieper.
Pieper said he wanted to bring a burst of color and life in the form of native flower and grass species to Belmont Park. Beyond aesthetic benefits, the two plots provide habitat for beneficial insects, butterflies and will provide seed and habitat for birds in the winter months, he said.
Pieper, who has been working with native plants for years, approached the city last February about bringing native plants to Belmont Park.
First, he approached the Mound City Council, but they directed him to the city park board. The park board was receptive of the idea, and Pieper and the board started to work together to bring native plants to Belmont Park.
“I put the work in to make sure they would know exactly what I was proposing,” Pieper said. “My thought was that we have a lot open spaces in Mound, and we struck a deal that if they paid for it and got the supplies, I would take care of doing everything. There wasn’t really any opposition, just ideas of how it worked.”
The project began when the City of Mound purchased approximately 260 native flowers and grasses in early June from Natural Shore Technologies, a local shoreline restoration vendor. The total cost for the entire project was less than $700, Pieper said.
From there the city cleared away grass, and plugs were installed at the corner of Tonkawood Road and Belmont Lane. After a protective layer of mulch was added, Pieper went to work planting and taking care of the plots.
After the planting came the hard part, as the area was hit by a drought - that kept Pieper busy with watering the plants to make sure they survived the harsh summer.
“Every other day, I was hauling probably around 30 pounds of water to the area,” Pieper said. “That was the toughest thing to do - wake up before I go to work and water the plants.”
That hard work paid off, as Pieper said the plants thrived during that time and should provide the area with beautiful colors and native plants this summer and for the foreseeable future.
“I was pleasantly surprised how many of them were able to flower and thrive this past summer,” Pieper said. “The are all perennials and all should come back. The ones I have in should thrive just fine. I don’t plan on watering this summer unless we have another drought.”
While he enjoyed the work and seeing the plants thrive, he really enjoyed the feedback he got from people as he worked on the project. He said that during planting, watering and weeding sessions, walkers, motorists and passers-by repeatedly expressed their pleasure seeing a bit of the natural world blooming in their neighborhood.
He said he tried to make sure the plots were visible to all traffic and park users, while not limiting the amount of open lawn space for recreation and activities.
“This project not only demonstrates how individual residents can incorporate these critical plants and their broad-reaching bio-benefits into landscaping and yard-keeping - even at a smaller scale, the project also shows what can be done when residents and the city work together to improve community assets,” Mound city manager Eric Hoversten said.
Some of the flowers and grasses that Pieper planted include: prairie onion; smooth blue aster, butterfly weed, sideoats grama, rattlesnake master, purple prairie clover, hoary vervain, oxeye, columbine, golden alexander, little bluestem, swamp milkweed, bee balm and white prairie clover.
A full description and picture of each species can be found on the Minnesota Wildflowers website.
“I’m just grateful at how willing the council and park and rec department was to be so helpful for this project,” Pieper said. “They were willing to take a risk on somebody that really was just a local gardener. The city deserves a ton of praise for the project.”
Pieper isn’t done trying to bring native plants to the area, as he would love to expand his work to other parks and areas in Mound, if the city wants him to.
“I’m hoping to expand it to different parks,” he said. “These are all plants you should find in the local area.”
