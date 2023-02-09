Minnetonka Beach needs a new water treatment plant and the local state representative is working on getting funding for the project.
State Rep. Andrew Myers (R-Tonka Bay) announced on Monday afternoon that he has introduced legislation that would provide funding for the construction of a new water treatment plant in Minnetonka Beach.
House File 1087 would appropriate $6.6 million in capital investment funding to the city for site preparation, including demolition of the existing water treatment plant, and to pre-design, design, engineer, construct and equip a new water treatment plant.
“Focusing on clean, accessible, and safe water is something I have worked on for years as a member of the city council and parks chair in our community,” said Myers. “Continuing that tradition, as your state representative, I am honored to work with city leaders, engineers, and residents as we work to build a new water treatment plant in our area. This will be one of many steps I take with local leaders to address these issues in your backyard.”
The bill has been referred to the House Capital Investment Committee where it awaits its first hearing.
At its first city council meeting of 2023, with a new mayor and two new city council members, city treasurer Chris Zinn gave a presentation regarding the work being done on getting a new water treatment plant in Minnetonka Beach.
“We are on the right path, and again we are not building, we are just developing,” Zinn said at that meeting. “I think we have a nice plan and just wanted to make you aware of it and obviously keep you in the loop as things proceed.”
Zinn estimates the new plant will cost around $6.6 million with about $600,000 for design and another $6 million to build the plant. Included in that project are some other minor water updates, such as fire hydrants.
If state funding doesn’t come through, Zinn said Minnetonka Beach has a couple of funding options for the project. They can use a combination of water rates and levy or rely 100 percent on water revenues.
Zinn said that the recommendation is to use a combination of revenue sources to pay for the project.
“This project is too large for us to do it all with water,” he said. “So we need to use a combination of funding sources to meet our debt service for this project.”
Zinn said the recommendation is to use increases in water usage fees, instituting infrastructure fees for all residents, and using general obligation levy money.
“With the combination of those three we can get to the numbers we need,” Zinn said. “We thought it was the most equitable plan across all. If we used all water then the people that used the highest amount of water they would be paying for the majority of the project. If we did all general levy then it would be irrelevant how much water you use and the fee in there also kind of evens it out.”
The next steps for the project would be to issue bonds sometime in 2023 to cover the costs of development and engineering for the project and then issue bonds in 2024 to build the project. The bonds would be paid back through the water fee increase, infrastructure fees and general levy money.
All of that would have to be approved by the city council.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.