More than 1,000 students and staff at Mound Westonka High School learned the skills to save a life when for two hours they took up one of many mannikins dotting the gym floor and worked compression-only CPR before moving upstairs to practice attaching the nodes of AEDs.
They also heard the stories of those who’ve survived cardiac arrest because someone in their lives had once learned those same skills.
“This is so important for us to learn,” said John Wardlow. Wardlow is a MWHS health teacher and was the school’s primary organizer for the Jan. 30 Heart Safe training.
The Mound, Long Lake, St. Boni and Excelsior fire departments; Orono and Minnetrista police; the Minnesota SCA Survivor Network; Ridgeview Medical Center and HCMC contributed to the training.
“Three hundred and fifty kids on the floor and they’re all in cadence with this ‘Stayin’ Alive’ music,” observed Mound Fire Chief Greg Pederson, who in the same breath appreciated both the humor of that observation and the willingness of the school administration to set aside the time for the training, “It’s really hard for schools to give up a part of the school day, no matter the topic.”
Three groups of 350-370 students cycled through the three stations Thursday, learning the links in what professionals and advocacy groups call the “chain of survival” to reduce risk when someone is experiencing cardiac arrest: recognition, call 911, start CPR, use an AED.
“The magnitude of the outreach you can have if you do 1,050 people – even for the smallest things: they can recognize the problem, call 911 and do CPR right away,” said Pederson. “Even if they only had five people in their life, that’s 5,000 people we potentially impacted. Somebody is going to make a difference, I know it.”
A report last spring by the American Heart Association revealed that out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which accounts for 75 percent of all cardiac arrest incidents, was the third leading cause of health loss due to disease, resulting in an average individual loss of 20 “healthy years.” The report also found that prompt bystander intervention significantly reduced the risk of death and disability following a cardiac arrest.
Students at MWHS heard from survivors and heard, too, the jarring fact that cardiac arrest can happen to anyone: one of the speakers from the Minnesota SCA Survivor Network was a 37-year-old triathlete who experienced cardiac arrest while doing a training swim and who survived when her sister, following behind in a boat, pulled her from the water and gave her CPR.
“It can happen to anybody, at any time, in any moment,” said Wardlow. For 20 years Wardlow has carved out time for an in-depth unit on first aid for every group of students who pass through his class, and CPR and AED training is part of that unit.
“They’re the ones out in the community, they’re the ones that will be called [to act]. This training, it gives them confidence,” said Wardlow.
Even before the Minnesota Department of Health launched its Heart Safe program in 2014, Hennepin County was a nationally recognized “heart safe” area, receiving Top 5 ranking from the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) in its 2010 survey that measured out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates, which are largely driven by bystander use of CPR.
Mound was designated a Heart Safe community late last year; Long Lake, Maple Plain, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Orono and Spring Park are also Heart Safe cities, many of them having also earned the designation last year. Nearly 70 communities statewide are now considered Heart Safe.
The local Rotarians and Lions and those behind Running of the Bays helped Mound become Heart Safe through grants and donations that went toward purchasing AEDs; Jubilee also became Heart Safe early in the push, being one of the first in the city to install an AED when the program first launched.
But communities have to keep the heart beating.
“You have to get that [Heart Safe] designation and then keep that. It’s not just a one-time deal. You have to continually work at it,” said Pederson.
Thursday’s training at MWHS was one part of that continual effort and was the second time the high school has held a Heart Safe event, the previous one being in March 2016, said Wardlow. Wardlow said it’s his intention to have this be an event every four years, often enough for all students to receive Heart Safe training at least once and for many, twice.
“I think naturally we lose confidence in it” when it’s out of practice, said Wardlow. “It’s such a good skill to learn and relearn and practice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.