Mound Westonka High School hosted the annual Scholarship Awards Night on May 19, when 68 scholarships worth more than $309,000 in scholarship money from 43 different donors were awarded to 60 members of the 2021 graduating class. Students and their families gathered in the Westonka Performing Arts Center to accept their scholarships, which came from both the local community and from donors across the country.
“The evening was powerful in that it was one of the first events in 15 months we had that felt somewhat normal,” said MWHS principal Mark McIlmoyle. “It was truly a special night to celebrate our class of 2021 senior scholarship award winners.”
Scholarships were awarded as follows:
Cheryl (Woolley) and John Dale Scholarship – Jennifer Wood; Westonka District 277 Foundation Col. Brown Scholarship – Katherine Johnson, Joshua Nkhata, Avery Robbins and Rocco Zucaro; Yost/Haddorff/Leopold Scholarship – Grace Peterson and Logan Leonard; Warren Stickney Memorial Scholarship – Annika Wulf; Westonka District 277 Foundation Scholarships – Jenna Courneya, Avery Finck, Christian Henkels, Kate Moch, Mahalia Regan, Alyssa Schneider and Sydney Turner; Northwest Tonka Lions Scholarship – Jack Ryall; Spring Creek Scholarship for Arts & Humanities – Assata King; Thomas and Phyllis O’Malley Scholarship – Grace Carlson; District 277 Foundation – Bill Gillespie Memorial Scholarship – Jack Decker, Shawn McNatt, Callie Nelson, Payton Stein and Trent Kelly; Val Chabot Memorial Scholarship – Ella Clobes; Ridgeview Foundation Health Care Scholarship – Alyssa Schneider;
Westonka Jaycees Scholarship – Maya Jable and Blake Franzen; Northwest Tonka Lions Irv Stevenson Scholarship – Maya Henslin; Al and Alma’s Leadership Scholarship – Rose Wolf; James J. Jackson Memorial Scholarship – Avery Finck; Mound Westonka Rotary Scholarship – Carly McGown; Mound Westonka Rotary Interact Scholarship – Avery Robbins; Mary Esther Corl Memorial Scholarship – Jazmine Craig; John Rasmussen Memorial Scholarship – Jenna Brustad; Brian Chase Memorial Scholarship – Jordan Barreto; Mound Masonic Lodge #320 Scholarship – Amelia Pettitt; Larry Exel Basketball Memorial Scholarship – Sydney Eidsness and Weston Lawrence; Kyle D. Simonson Memorial Scholarship – Katie Clarke;
Tyler Russell Hill Sunshine Scholarships - Science: Ryan Allen, History: Kyle Pellet, Foreign Language: Tanner Kittelson, DECA: Lily Sipprell, Football: Logan Leonard, Rugby/Hockey/Soccer: Santiago Phommahaxay; Crime Prevention Fund – Ava Kittelson and Mackenzie Wallace; WEM Teachers’ Union Scholarship – Carly McGown; American Legion Auxiliary Unit #398 Scholarship – Medical: Jacob Heins, 2-Year/Technical – Ellie Gilmore; Justin Morris Memorial Scholarship – Nora Taets; Sue Riley Memorial Scholarship – Nathan LaLuzerne; Orono-Westonka Soccer Club Scholarship – Harry Moen; Mound Fire Department Auxiliary Scholarship – Tyler Thompson; Long Lake Fire Department Scholarship – Nathan LaLuzerne; Tonka Built Scholarship – Maya Henslin;
MWHS National Honor Society Scholarship – Lily Donelan and Katie Clark; Westonka Administrators Scholarship – Derek Lloyd; Class of 1967 Scholarship – Lance Munsterteiger; MWHS Student Senate Scholarship – Claire Ficek and Carson Merritt; Robert Photography Scholarship – Lauren Balk; Minnesota Lakes Bank Scholarship – Jayna Sherman; Wiser Insurance Agency Scholarship – Charlie Herder; Fred “Coach” Hanley Memorial Scholarship – Trent Bowe; Marty Gilbertson Educational Office Employees Scholarship – Makayla Kryck; Jon Scherven Memorial Scholarship – John Wombacher.
“We are proud of your accomplishments at MWHS and we hope you feel celebrated this evening!” said McIlmoyle, who also thanked the donors for their incredible generosity.
