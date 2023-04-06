Were you in the United States Navy or the Merchant Marines during the Vietnam War?
If so, did you serve on the ship American Victory?
If so, where you from the Navarre area at that time?
If you answered yes to those questions, The American Victory Ship and Museum would like to speak to you.
Why?
Because they have come into possession of a cot that they believe was on the American Victory that a sailor from Navarre, Minnesota wrote on.
The writing on the cot says “Navarre Minnesota 1/4/67 Viet nam A-go-go.”
The museum would like to find the sailor or family of the sailor that wrote that on the cot and learn more about him.
“It’s clear the inscription is from the early days of the Vietnam War and the person had some connection to Navarre, Minnesota,” Dale W. Saville, of the American Victory Ship and Musuem said. “What we’re trying to do is get this person identified and, with their permission, write their story about their time on a ship and display it along side the bunk. We have no additional information about the person who wrote on the cot, as they did not sign their name - only the Navarre, Minnesota address, the date, and the Vietnam reference.”
Trying to locate the individual has been difficult, as the records of the American Victory has been difficult to track down.
“Ship’s manifests for the American Victory ship as well as other cargo and troop ships are almost not existent,” Saville said. “Since Merchant Marines were civilians, few records were retained about crew members, let alone people who may have been aboard as passengers.”
According to the American Victory Ship and Museum website, the SS American Victory was built in 55 days and was delivered to the U.S. War Shipping Administration by the California Shipbuilding Yard on May 24, 1945. After serving in World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam wars, the ship went through a $2.5 million restoration in June 1985.
In October, 1996, Captain John C. Timmel learned the SS American Victory was earmarked for scrap if not acquired for memorial purposes. Feeling that a museum would be feasible in Tampa, Fla., and that it would act as a purveyor of maritime memories, the ship was towed from Virginia to its permanent location in the Channelside District in downtown Tampa. Currently, the SS American Victory is only one of three fully-functioning ship museums in the country.
Visitors can board a fully-functioning 1940s era steamship. Visitors relive history by visiting cavernous three level cargo holds, radio and gyro rooms, hospital, galley, weaponry, steering stations, flying bridge, signaling equipment, wheelhouse, mess halls, engine room, crew cabins, lifeboats and cargo equipment, then gaze upon photographs, uniforms, medals, documents and naval equipment.
“In the “Naval Armed Guard” quarters on the aft end of the ship is where 17 US Navy seamen bunked,” Saville said. “They manned the defensive guns on cargo ships.”
The museum or Saville, know very little about the cot inscription or the sailor that wrote on the cot but they would like to learn more.
“We cannot verify that this bunk was originally on the American Victory ship nor that the author was in the US Navy or was a Merchant Marine - it could have been any number of other cargo or troop ships,” Saville said. “In 1999, business people in Tampa got permission to take the ship from the James River Fleet to Tampa as a museum ship because a major Merchant Marine training center was in St. Petersburg. The people who picked up the ship (it was towed to Tampa) were allowed to gather equipment from other ships, such as spare parts, furnishings for the cabins, kitchen equipment, etc. but no records were kept about what was originally on board versus taken from other ships. So this signed cot has been on board since the ship was obtained in 1999. The original location of the cot is unknown.”
If you are the sailor or was on the American Victory in 1967 and might have information about the sailor or the cot contact Saville via email at dalewsaville@gmail.com.
“What we’d like to do is to get a picture of this person, preferable when they were in Vietnam, and a brief biography and post it next to the cot,” Saville said. “Our goal is to put the people back into the “narrative” of the ship (or similar ships), so to visitors its more than 454 feet of metal, they get a glimpse into the people who were on these ships.”
