Nelson Lakeside Park in Long Lake was a busy place on Memorial Day.
Not only did the park that sits on Long Lake host a Memorial Day service but it also hosted the 9th annual Memorial Day Challenge.
This year’s challenge featured over 250 athletes trying to compete a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push ups, 300 air squats and another one mile run.
This year, the event partnered with MnFIRE to include a division of local firefighters and first responders – many of which did the challenge in their gear.
All of the proceeds raised this year was donated to the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE) and 23rd Veteran charities. This intense CrossFit workout is done each year to honor veterans, in memory of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy.
Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y., who was killed in Afghanistan June 28th, 2005.
A U.S. Navy SEAL officer, Murphy was awarded the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan.
His other posthumous awards include the Silver Star Medal (which was later upgraded to the Medal of Honor) and the Purple Heart. The “Murph” Hero WOD was originally posted on the CrossFit Main Site as the workout of the day for Thursday August 18, 2005 (050818), where the post said “This workout was one of Mike’s favorites and he’d named it ‘Body Armor.’ From here on it will be referred to as ‘Murph’ in honor of the focused warrior and great American who wanted nothing more in life than to serve this great country and the beautiful people who make it what it is.”
“Murph” has become one of the most famous CrossFit workouts globally, especially as a tribute on U.S. Memorial Day (the last Monday of May), when the workout is sometimes referred to as “Memorial Day Murph.”
