A good, old-fashioned murder mystery is coming to Orono.
The Orono High School Theatre Department is putting on Agatha Christie’s “A Murder Is Announced” for the annual spring play.
The plot of the play revolves around Ms. Blacklock, a wise and caring older woman who lives in her estate in the small town of Chipping Cleghorn, England. She shares her home with a number of friends and distant family members who board with her. On a Friday the 13th in 1950, an announcement is made in the local newspaper stating that a murder will take place at Ms. Blacklock’s estate that evening. A group of friends, family, and neighbors gather together, and just as they determine the announcement must have been a hoax, the lights go out and shots are fired. Over the following days, Inspector Craddock interrogates various members of the party to determine who could be the murderer.
For those interested in attending the production at Orono High School’s Fenholt Auditorium, there will be four showings of ‘A Murder is Announced’ from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30. The show will go on at 7 p.m. each night with an additional 2 p.m. showing on Saturday, April 30.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $10 for adults and $7 for students, seniors, and military. Purchase tickets online at oronohs.booktix.com. Be warned: The production references mild mature themes, including smoking and drinking. The production also includes the use of a fake gun and fake blood onstage, as well as a gunshot sound effect. Viewer discretion is advised.
“The cast is a mix of upper and underclassmen, and we have a very large crew helping with the show,” director Kelsie Balon said. “While there aren’t any locational scene changes, there are a lot of unique technical elements, like working lamps on stage, lots of real food and drinks that the actors consume on stage, and an abundance of costume changes.”
Lauren Dock plays Letitia Blacklock and is joined onstage with fellow cast members Claire Hyrkas (Miss Marple ), Lilly Reiner (Dora Bunner), Maggie Sullivan (Julia Simmons), Lily Quale (Phillipa Haymes), Greta Rolfzen (Mitzi), Ava Thompson (Mrs. Swettenham), Chuckie Doxey (Inspector Craddock), Jakob Waller (Patrick Simmons), Andrew Van Overbeke (Edmund Swettenham), Carter Widener (Sergeant Mellors), and Carsen Inforzato Winterhalter (Rudi Sherz).
“It’s been a very transformative process for some of the actors to do a ‘drawing room play,’ where everything takes place in the same room and much of the plot is developed by talking rather than action,” Balon said. “They’ve gotten a chance to really dive into some more character development and explore some fun dialect and accent work, as well as explore characters that are a little more based in realism, compared to some of the ‘larger than life’ characters usually featured in musicals.”
The cast members can’t shine on stage without the help of the crew. This production requires a large crew and this year’s crew is doing tremendous work, Balon said.
The crew members are lead by stage manager Gracie Stromberg. Adam Charrier is the light board operator and Charlie Konkol is the sound board operator.
The props and furniture team is led by Drew Lawson with Amelia Shafer, Jake Boner, Caley Dever, Phelix Sandager, Logan Gran, and Tory Verch on the crew
Costumes, Hair, and Makeup are led by Hannah Marik (Lead Costuming Assistant) with Nevaeh Bourgea and Lila Higgins on costumes; and Aliyah Davis, Lindsey Wavra, and Elie Engel on hair and makeup.
Riley Wignall leads the Food, Drinks, and Dishware team along with Rachel Pusch, Maisie Wellman, Colin Von Kaenel, Elsa Throdahl, and Henry Shafer.
Colin Gabrelcik is the head usher and front of house manager while Hannah Gabrelcik and Chloe Figueroa handle tickets and concessions, and Leah Barry, and Bella Sherman in charge of the programs and usher.
