The numbers are in for the Westonka Food Shelf’s Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign! Between Feb. 27 to April 9, WFS raised over $126,000 in donations and 84,000 pounds of food, the most the organization has ever received.
“We are so grateful to the entire community for their support and to all of the volunteers who helped to make this such a successful campaign,” said Executive Director Michelle Bottenfield. “As a non-profit, we depend solely on donations and this is the only time of the year that we actively solicit them. The money raised in the campaign represents about 25 percent of our operating budget for the year.”
Bottenfield noted that donations are even more critical during this time as the number of people utilizing the food shelf continues to grow. In the month of March alone, WFS distributed 94,000 pounds of food, more than what it collected during the entire campaign.
This was the third year that WFS hosted an online auction as part of the campaign and it generated a significant portion of the overall proceeds. WFS volunteers Wendy Applegate and Heidi Schmidt put hundreds of hours in soliciting and coordinating donations and managing the auction.
Prior to the pandemic, WFS held a small auction in conjunction with its omelet breakfast at the American Legion in Mound, but the online format has allowed the organization to greatly increase the size of the auction.
“This year we had 398 total auction items,” said Applegate. “We start planning for the auction six to seven months in advance and then our team divides and conquers. Everyone takes an area and we will go door to door asking for donations. This year we were able to get some bigger ticket items by seeking out online applications. Lots of the donations also come from word of mouth.”
Bob Christians, a member of the Westonka Community and Commerce (WCC) Board of Directors, made it his personal mission to approach as many people as possible for a donation. He organized a presentation at one of the WCC meetings and was able to secure donations from lots of local businesses that had never donated in the past.
“It’s absolutely amazing to see,” said Christians. “The support is unbelievable.”
WFS also received $7,000 from the Northwest Tonka Lions to go toward the auction. In addition, an anonymous donor gave WFS $25,000 to go toward the purchase of a box truck to be able to source food.
Another highlight of the campaign for Bottenfield was Stuff the Bus at Jubilee Foods in Mound.
“Many Mound Westonka High School DECA students and members of the boys’ varsity basketball team gave up time out of their weekend to sell donation bags and they raised almost $3,000 through selling the bags and collecting cash donations,” she said.
Now that the campaign is over, WFS is not slowing down. WFS will also host its Free Farmer’s Market again this summer with the first one taking place June 10 at the Grace Family Center. WFS is also looking forward to its second annual benefit concert, which is slated for Aug. 26 at Back Channel Brewing. Event organizers are planning for an all day festival with several bands along with food trucks.
