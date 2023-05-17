image0.jpeg

The NW Tonka Lions donated $7,000 to the Westonka Food Shelf during the March Foodshare campaign - the food shelf’s most successful campaign ever. (Submitted photo)

The numbers are in for the Westonka Food Shelf’s Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign! Between Feb. 27 to April 9, WFS raised over $126,000 in donations and 84,000 pounds of food, the most the organization has ever received.

“We are so grateful to the entire community for their support and to all of the volunteers who helped to make this such a successful campaign,” said Executive Director Michelle Bottenfield. “As a non-profit, we depend solely on donations and this is the only time of the year that we actively solicit them. The money raised in the campaign represents about 25 percent of our operating budget for the year.”

