A traffic stop Friday morning in Mound led to the arrests of two people after the body of a juvenile was discovered in the trunk of a car.
According to Orono police, officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle at just after 7 a.m. on May 20. According to the caller, a silver vehicle with a smashed rear window was driving on its rim. Police responded, and located the vehicle near the intersection of Bartlett Boulevard and Shoreline Drive less than two minutes after the initial report, according to authorities.
Officers made contact with the female driver, and upon speaking with her, noted blood inside the vehicle, according to a press release. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the body of a juvenile male in the vehicle’s trunk.
Authorities arrested the female driver and another suspect, who was located after the stop at the Bavyiew Apartments in Mound.
Police have described the event as a suspected “domestic incident,” and Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok at a press conference categorized at it as an isolated incident. Farniok said that with suspects in custody, there is no danger to the public.
The case remains under investigation, and both the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.