The Mound City Council voted once again to deny Northland Real Estate Group’s proposal for an 83-unit apartment complex on the eastern shore of Lake Langdon at a contested council meeting on Sept. 13.

The council had previously voted down Northland’s street vacation petition at its April. 26 meeting because of questions surrounding an alleged 1909 easement that deeded access to Lake Langdon for the properties that were part of the Lynwold Park neighborhood. Since the project depended on the street vacations, all other resolutions regarding the preliminary plat, conditional use permit, public lands permit, and sale of city parcels were also rejected. City Attorney Troy Gilchrist recommended that the council reconsider the project at the Sept. 13 meeting in order to give Northland developer Brian Farrell an opportunity to share new information.

