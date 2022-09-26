The Mound City Council voted once again to deny Northland Real Estate Group’s proposal for an 83-unit apartment complex on the eastern shore of Lake Langdon at a contested council meeting on Sept. 13.
The council had previously voted down Northland’s street vacation petition at its April. 26 meeting because of questions surrounding an alleged 1909 easement that deeded access to Lake Langdon for the properties that were part of the Lynwold Park neighborhood. Since the project depended on the street vacations, all other resolutions regarding the preliminary plat, conditional use permit, public lands permit, and sale of city parcels were also rejected. City Attorney Troy Gilchrist recommended that the council reconsider the project at the Sept. 13 meeting in order to give Northland developer Brian Farrell an opportunity to share new information.
In his presentation to the council, Farrell explained that Northland had complied with all of the council’s feedback on the project in its proposal, including reducing the height of the building and the unit count, increasing the parking count, and meeting with neighboring properties. He also addressed the question of the easement, stating that his title company had verified that the easement was terminated in the 1950s and would insure over it.
In addition, Farrell asserted that Northland would grant a perpetual public easement to Lake Langdon for the benefit of the residents of the city as a good-faith demonstration to show continued cooperation. It would be aligned along the west side of the project site, accessible from the public trail. Farrell noted that the public easement would remove any lingering concerns about a previous easement and provide a clear, undisputed public access point to Langdon Lake.
However, during the public hearing portion of the meeting, all but one resident urged the council not to move forward with the project. Residents cited concerns over the traffic plan for the property, noting that it is a busy area with limited parking. They also brought up concerns over snow removal and the environmental impact of the project.
In addition, residents raised more questions about the scope of the 1909 easement regarding who it applied to and the type of access it provided. Gilchrist clarified that the council was not in a position to determine whether the easement existed and noted that Minnesota’s Marketable Title Act states that easement rights can go away and be extinguished by law after a certain amount of time.
The council’s first vote on the requested street vacations was split 2-2, as Councilmember Larson was absent. Mayor Ray Salazar and Councilmember Holt indicated that they did not believe that the project was in the best interest of the city because of the significant public opposition and traffic concern. On the other side, Councilmember Velsor and Councilmember Pugh indicated that they were satisfied with Northland’s proposed easement and didn’t believe that traffic would be an issue. Councilmember Pugh also noted that the Artessa Mound Harbor cooperative living project was oversold, indicating that there was a market for Northland’s project.
Since the first vote was split, the council opted to vote for a second time rather than leaving the matter undecided. It voted unanimously to deny the requested street vacation and zoning application, thereby preventing the project from moving forward.
