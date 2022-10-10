Numerous residents complained to the Mound City Council during its meeting on Sept. 27 that current city stormwater management systems are not working as intended to prevent runoff into Harrisons Bay.
Residents’ comments came as part of the city’s annual public stormwater meeting, which is a requirement for its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit. The purpose of the meeting was threefold: to inform the public on the impacts stormwater discharges have on local water resources; to allow the public to provide input on the adequacy of the city’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP); and to review the city’s compliance with its MS4 permit and SWPPP implementation.
In his presentation to the council, City Engineer Brian Simmons explained that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) requires all cities in urban areas to obtain a MS4 permit and come up with a SWPPP, which describes the city’s program for reducing/eliminating pollution to local waterways. A SWPPP includes regulatory mechanisms, educational programs, infrastructure improvements, inspections, maintenance and documentation.
According to Simmons, Mound is in a unique position for stormwater management, as it has 141 outfalls to 14 different lakes and bays, which is a very high number for a community of its size. Simmons noted that Mound is currently implementing the Best Management Practices (BMPs) that are outlined in the permit as part of its SWPPP. He also indicated that between 2007 and 2017, the city performed numerous stormwater management and treatment improvements as part of overall city street and utility reconstruction. In addition, Simmons stated that the public works department performs annual inspection and maintenance on all stormwater management structures, such as sump manholes and stormwater treatment devices, and has performed inspections of numerous residential and commercial developments.
Despite the efforts, residents who were present at the meeting argued that the city is not doing enough to protect its lakes, particularly the west end of Harrisons Bay. Sheri Wallace, president of the Harrison Bay Association, indicated that six of Mound’s 14 lakes and bays are on the MPCA’s impaired waters list for nutrient loading and that stormwater runoff is the number one cause of urban pollution in lakes and rivers. She also mentioned that high levels of phosphorus in Harrison Bay led dangerous blue-green algae to appear in the lake this summer.
One action that the association has taken to try to reduce the amount of runoff into the bay is to install a rain garden at the end of Overland Lane. Wallace also requested that the council consider appointing a stormwater/water quality commission that could look at ways to partner with the city’s engineers on stormwater issues and education.
Venus Steffensen, who is a member of the Harrison Bay Association, expressed several concerns to the council as well. She pointed out that Harrison Bay is currently serving as a settling pond for large amounts of silt, and the hydrodynamic separator (a stormwater management device designed to remove sediment and other pollutants) that was installed in 2007 does not have adequate capacity when there is a large rain event. She suggested expanding the holding pond on the west side of Commerce Boulevard to help solve the issue.
Steffensen indicated that an insufficient stormwater solution, along with an increase in impervious surface on the west side of County Road 110, have exacerbated the runoff issue. She mentioned that the swale that drains into the Harrison Bay has been flooding during rain events and causing erosion. In addition, Steffensen noted that the salt that is applied to County Road 110 in the winter is flowing into the bay and degrading the lagoon seawalls.
According to Steffensen, all of these factors have led to poor water quality in Harrison Bay and the build-up of silt is preventing residents who live on the Harrison Bay lagoon from taking their boats out because it has become too shallow. Steffensen explained that the bay has been dredged a few times in the past, and she and her neighbors have investigated the possibility of dredging it again; however, estimates show that it would cost over $100,000 and would likely need to be dredged again in less than 10 years. She implored the council to find a better solution and criticized it for putting the issue on citizens to fix and sidestepping the issue in the past.
Other residents echoed Steffensen’s complaints. Another resident, Tom Brossard, also suggested that the silt could be coming from a property that is owned by the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District which has a steep hill that slopes toward the lake and urged the council to investigate the issue further.
The council acknowledged that dredging the bay would be a waste of money and agreed that it was necessary to find out where the silt is coming from. In response to the residents’ complaints, the council passed a resolution to have Councilmember Paula Larson and city staff meet with the other three parties involved in the Harrison Bay runoff issue (the city of Minnetrista, Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, and Hennepin County) and come up with a possible solution.
