Numerous residents complained to the Mound City Council during its meeting on Sept. 27 that current city stormwater management systems are not working as intended to prevent runoff into Harrisons Bay.

Residents’ comments came as part of the city’s annual public stormwater meeting, which is a requirement for its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit. The purpose of the meeting was threefold: to inform the public on the impacts stormwater discharges have on local water resources; to allow the public to provide input on the adequacy of the city’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP); and to review the city’s compliance with its MS4 permit and SWPPP implementation.

Load comments