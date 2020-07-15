Mound is moving its city council and planning commission meetings to the Westonka Performing Arts Center (PAC) starting July 14.
“I felt this was important for two things,” said Mound Mayor Ray Salazar at the June 23 council session. “That we get back into an open forum for our customers, our constituents; to visit with them and they can actually see us and they can talk to us in a traditional fashion; and also we have some subjects that are going to be coming up in the near future here which would be most advantageous to do [in person].”
The PAC, normally able to seat 611 people but for the time being capped at 250, will be temporary quarters for council and commission meetings through Nov. 10. City officials are playing it by ear as to how meetings will resume after that date.
“By that time we should have a very good idea as to what will be required for our meetings, whether we can go back into chambers as we have in the past and we don’t have to worry about social distancing,” said Salazar. “Hopefully COVID-19 will be over and done with and will be just a bad memory by then. We hope. We will see how that plays out for us but that will give us a few months to visit with our constituents personally.”
The city has been using Zoom for council and planning commission meetings since closing its regular chambers to the public in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a Band-Aid for a serious wound,” Salazar later told Laker Pioneer, referring to the digitizing of a setting that has traditionally provided a face-to-face forum for residents to hear their elected officials hash it out on everything from tobacco and yard clutter to the Harbor District and annual budgeting.
Coming up on the city’s agenda are two large scale redevelopment projects in its downtown: council is expected to review later this month or early in August a draft purchase agreement with the developer Lifestyle Communities for a 52-unit cooperative living project at the Harbor District. The redevelopment of nearby Commerce Place is also expected to be an agenda item. The Mound planning commission held a public hearing July 7 on a proposed 102-unit apartment complex for Commerce Place, which traditionally has been a business district.
The PAC is providing the city with microphones and any needed presentation equipment, and council meetings will still be recorded and archived online by the Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission (LMCC), said Kelly Newell, coordinator for the Westonka PAC.
“It’s a new opportunity that we wouldn’t have expected. As a performing arts center, you think performing arts—live theatre, dance—all of those things, and I’m just grateful that they felt comfortable reaching out and had this idea because we are able to give back to the community and help them have a space to be.”
The PAC would normally be hosting Westonka Communty Theatre’s production of the Wizard of Oz and would be holding other events throughout the summer, but with the pandemic it’s been a ghost town except for school board meetings.
Face masks won’t be required of anyone attending the meetings at the PAC, but the city is encouraging their use and requesting that attendees from different households social distance during the meetings.
“The whole intent behind the venue selection is to ensure that going live can be done safely and assure that everyone can be comfortable participating,” said Eric Hoversten, Mound city manager, in response to follow-up questions.
The city is also asking those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, who have other respiratory illnesses or who have had exposure to someone known to have tested positive for COVID-19 to remain at home. Hoversten said that for those unable to attend, written comments can be made to staff for inclusion in council discussion.
City council meetings are held at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. Mound planning commission meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of every month, as needed. The Westonka Performing Arts Center, adjacent to Mound Westonka High School, is located at 5905 Sunnyfield Rd. East, Minnetrista.
