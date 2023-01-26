Holt Oath of Office.jpg

Newly-elected Mound mayor Jason Holt is pictured taking his oath of office. (Submitted photo)

The newly elected Mound City Council held its first meeting of the year on Jan. 10 with Mayor Jason Holt and council members Sherrie Pugh and Kathy McEnaney taking the oath of office. The council also received four applications for the council seat vacated by Holt. Candidate interviews will take place at the council’s next meeting on Jan. 24.

The council will use ranked choice voting to select the appointed candidate who will be sworn in at the Feb. 14 meeting. Given that the appointed candidate will serve less than two years before the next election cycle, the council will not hold a special election.

Load comments