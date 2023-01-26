The newly elected Mound City Council held its first meeting of the year on Jan. 10 with Mayor Jason Holt and council members Sherrie Pugh and Kathy McEnaney taking the oath of office. The council also received four applications for the council seat vacated by Holt. Candidate interviews will take place at the council’s next meeting on Jan. 24.
The council will use ranked choice voting to select the appointed candidate who will be sworn in at the Feb. 14 meeting. Given that the appointed candidate will serve less than two years before the next election cycle, the council will not hold a special election.
The council also authorized the city’s engineering firm Bolton and Menk to prepare a report on the Harbor District Park project to determine if the proposed improvements are necessary, cost effective, and feasible. The project area is located in the open space between Auditors Road, the farmers’ market parking area, Dakota Rail Regional Trail, and Shoreline Drive.
The council first reviewed and approved the Harbor District Park improvements master plan prepared by Hoisington Koegler Group, Inc in July 2022. The plan is based on the issues and opportunities identified during the site analysis phase combined with input gathered through community engagement and stakeholder listening sessions, also, feedback and recommendations from city staff, the mayor, and members of the Parks and Open Space Commission.
Park elements included in the first of two phases of the plan include a community event lawn, plaza with gathering space, promenade, harbor seating, and an art walk and hammock grove. Bolton and Menk’s report will include estimated construction costs, highlight key elements and challenges in the project, and coordinate the limits and scope of adjacent construction included in both the Artessa cooperative housing project and the Dakota Rail Trail crossing on Shoreline Drive.
In other news, Holt shared with the council that the estimate for the city’s water infrastructure project has increased from $24 million to $36 million due to inflation, among other factors. Last year, a Mound Clean Water bill was introduced in the Minnesota State Senate for state bonds to fund the project, but the session ended before action was taken.
Holt explained that Sen. Kelly Morrison and State Rep. Andrew Myers are supportive of Mound’s water project and the city has been working with their teams to push for action during the current legislative session. According to City Manager Eric Hoversten, the city’s website will be updated with language that residents can use to reach out to legislators Morrison and Myers to advocate for the project on behalf of the community.
In addition, a resident of Grandview Terrace spoke to the council with concerns about jeopardized safety and security at her apartment complex. The resident accused the current property owner, IPG Investment Property Group, of being an absent landlord and violating property maintenance codes violations, and requested the city’s help in enforcing the codes. Council members indicated that the city’s contracted building inspector Tracy Reimann is meeting with Grandview Terrace residents and will be drafting a report to be given to the property owner.
