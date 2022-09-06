The 2023 preliminary budget levy, city communication initiatives and cemetery improvements all were on the Aug. 23 Mound City Council agenda.
Following a presentation from Administrative Services Director Catherine Pausche, the council indicated that it will proceed with a 5 percent levy increase which will be used by the county to estimate next year’s property taxes. Nearly half of the city’s budget comes from the property tax levy.
City staff had recommended a levy of 7 percent in order to sustain reserve accounts, account for a reduction in local government aid, and reduce reliance on bonding and assessments; however, the council rejected that levy level, pointing to the number of people on fixed incomes in the community and the current inflationary environment.
In her presentation, Pauschue pointed out that Mound’s tax capacity for 2023 increased by $5 million, or 30 percent over the prior year. As a result, the projected tax rate is now 33 percent, down from just over 40 percent. Nevertheless, residents with higher value properties can expect to see the largest fluctuation in taxes due to the increased market value of many homes in Mound.
In other business, the council followed up on an APril discussion on ways to improve city marketing and communications, including improving the city website and updating the graphic design of the quarterly newsletter. The city spent $12,000 in 2021 to launch a new website on CivicPlus, a platform used by many municipalities. The council talked about redesigning the home page so that city news is more prominent and making the website more accessible for the visually impaired, but decided to hold off on both actions due to the associated costs.
In addition, Pausche shared that the city has begun working with a freelancer to improve the visual aspect of the newsletter and provided an example for the council to review. The council liked the new design and directed staff to start mailing copies in full color at an additional cost of $1,320. Pausche suggested that the city could hire a freelance photographer to take photos around the city to be included on the website and the newsletter, but the council opted to look for ways to obtain photos at no cost.
The council also considered options for the next phase of Mound Union Cemetery, which is owned and maintained by the city. Since all current plots have already been sold (many before need), the city directed staff to proceed with surveying the remaining open land for new interments. Bolton & Menk estimated that surveying the area for ash burials (736 total remains) would cost an estimated $15,000, which would come out of the community investment capital reserve fund. This is money that the city will recuperate as a result of selling the plots. The city will also explore ways to beautify the cemetery.
In other news, the council approved engineering studies for the 2023 lift station improvement project and the Lynwood Boulevard water main improvement project, which will take place from Southview to Grandview.
Dr. Kristi Hughes also spoke to the council regarding the city’s moratorium on products containing THC. Dr. Hughes is a naturopathic physician and operates DocereVita Clinic where she would like to sell products containing small doses of THC to help her patients. Dr. Hughes explained that she has researched THC products extensively and offered to provide education for the community. The council advised Dr. Kristi to seek legal counsel and contact city staff regarding her ability to sell products containing small doses of THC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.