The Mound City Council is seeking applications to fill council member Jason Holt’s seat on the council once he takes the oath of office for mayor on Jan. 10. Holt unseated current Mayor Ray Salazar in the Nov. 8 election.
The term for Holt’s current city council seat goes through Dec. 31, 2024, and the city is required by Minnesota state statute to appoint someone to fill the vacancy either for the remainder of the term or until a special election can be held.
At the city council’s Nov. 22 meeting, City Manager Eric Hoversten outlined the process that the city has used in the past when there were council vacancies in 2013 and 2018. The city is requesting that candidates submit a letter of interest that council members will read through to determine who they would like to invite for individual oral interviews at their meeting on Jan. 24.
Depending on the number of applicants, the council will decide at the Jan. 10 meeting if it would like to narrow down the number of candidates for interviews, or interview all interested candidates. In addition, the council will decide at that time whether a special election will be held to fill the vacant seat, as more than two years remain in the current term.
Following candidate interviews, the council will use ranked choice voting to decide which candidate to appoint, and the successful candidate will be sworn into office at the Feb.14 regular city council meeting. The city council application can be found on the city website cityofmound.com and the deadline to submit applications is Jan. 6 at noon.
In other news, Hoversten explained that the Surfside Park parking lot will remain unfinished until spring as a result of the onset of snow and a shortage of concrete in the metro area.
In addition, council member Larson commended Mayor Salazar for his vision to add Christmas trees with lights in the city’s colors of white and blue next to the new Welcome to Mound monument sign to make the town look festive.
Salazar also took a few minutes to reflect on his time in office.
“There are a lot of good things that we’re going to be seeing in this next year: the Dakota trail crossing, Artessa breaking ground, and the new city center park breaking ground,” he said. “And all of our applications are in queue and ready to go to get money from the state for the new water filtration plant to reduce or eliminate the manganese and the discoloration in the water.”
“I wish I was going to be here to continue on,” he added, “but folks it has been a blast. It has been the high point of my life, frankly, and I wish everyone the very best. One more council meeting to go on Dec. 13.”
