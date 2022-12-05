The Mound City Council is seeking applications to fill council member Jason Holt’s seat on the council once he takes the oath of office for mayor on Jan. 10. Holt unseated current Mayor Ray Salazar in the Nov. 8 election.

The term for Holt’s current city council seat goes through Dec. 31, 2024, and the city is required by Minnesota state statute to appoint someone to fill the vacancy either for the remainder of the term or until a special election can be held.

