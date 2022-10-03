The City of Mound has planned three infrastructure improvement projects that will begin work this fall.
Several factors have set the work periods for these projects later in the summer construction season than typical; but all will be substantially completed and their facilities back in service by winter. Restoration around the job sites will continue through spring of 2023.
Sidewalk Improvements
The city has started work on replacement of the paver sidewalks in our downtown areas. This is a several-phase project that begins this year with the segments between intersections along Shoreline Drive. Next year, Hennepin County will join to replace and upgrade the intersection areas and ADA accessibility. The project will replace the current pavers with poured concrete to improve their durability. The architectural stamping at the intersections that mimics a paver pattern, and use tinted concrete for the segments in between to continue the highlighted theme throughout our downtown. Each phase of this downtown project will also include repair of shattered and deflected slabs in the standard sidewalks extending from the downtown; this year between Auditors Road and the Frontier building along County 110. Please look for pedestrian detours and lane shifts in the County roads through the duration of the 4 – 6 week project.
Lynwood Watermain
Phase 2 of 3 will begin in late September. This phase includes replacement of watermain along Lynwood Blvd (County 15) west of down town from Southview to Birch. Residents within the construction area will be placed on temporary water service during the work. The work may cause disruption and discoloration of water in other areas of the city as valve configurations are changed to support the work. Regional traffic will be detoured around the construction site onto County 92 and 110. Local traffic will use local streets to detour around the job. The detours are anticipated to last 2 -3 weeks and the full project is anticipated to take 4 – 6 week to complete. Residents directly affected by the project will receive separate, more detailed information about schedule and impacts from the project representatives. Look for orange signs and yellow equipment in the roadway.
Surfside Park Improvements
This project will being in early October. Improvements will include re-aligning existing sidewalks and addition of a sidewalk along the south curb line of the parking lot for ADA compliance, resurfacing of the parking lot, addition of rubber containment curbing around the volleyball pit, addition of a 20’ X 20’ picnic shelter pavilion just to the east of the lot (funded by the amazing Westonka Jaycees!), replacement of the BBQ grills on the east side of the Park, and drainage and grading improvements. The park will remain open during the completion of the work. Please give the project a wide berth as you continue to enjoy this amazing amenity while we make these necessary improvements. Parking on the west side of the park will be at a premium for its duration; the project is anticipated to last 4 – 6 weeks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.