Not since the city merged its police force with that of Orono in 2012 has there been this much public comment, said Mound Mayor Ray Salazar.
The city approved 4-1 July 28 a purchase and development agreement with Bloomington-based Lifestyle Communities for a 52-unit age-restricted cooperative living development in its downtown Harbor District.
Lifestyle Communities is purchasing 2.35 acres, just southwest of Veterans Memorial Plaza on Lost Lake, for $700,000. In a twist of good fortune for Mound, the developer, not the city, will be responsible for any further environmental studies and land mitigation work required for development of the property—a half million dollar sticking point over the several years that Mound has tried to attract developer interest to that area.
Lifestyle completed a similar development in the Glen Lake neighborhood of Minnetonka and has another cooperative project approved for Long Lake. A co-op is different from a condominium development in that is has just one master mortgage, in this case a $16.9 million HUD mortgage to be paid back over 40 years.
The Mound co-op is being built as a limited equity development, and shareholders would be able to pay up to 95 percent down, said Ben Landhauser, vice president of development for Lifestyle Communities. Individual units are expected to range from the mid-$300,000s to the mid-$500,000s. The co-op will also be age restricted—at least one occupant per unit must be 62 or older—but it will not provide the care services of senior or assisted living facilities, he said.
Included in the purchase agreement is a six-month feasibility period during which Lifestyle would “ratify” the concept into something that is “100 percent deliverable,” said Landhauser. Overall aesthetic, including color scheme and building materials, will be determined during this time. The structure will be four stories and have underground parking. Residents of the co-op will also have first right of use to 10 city-owned docks at Lost Lake.
In purchasing the land for just $700,000, Lifestyle committed itself to bearing the whole of further site mitigation, a tab the developer estimated could come to $500,000.
Previous proposals and even previous agreements, like that signed with Homestead Partners in 2018, had left the onus of mitigation with the city. Catherine Pausche, finance director for Mound, had commented at a recent council session that Homestead eventually withdrew from its agreement early last spring because the city would not contribute to the soil mitigation. The agreement with Homestead would have sold a similar parcel for $680,000.
The city began its current push for the Harbor District last June, when officials reviewed the district’s prior history, including “lessons learned” from previous attempts at redevelopment. A standard request for qualifications was sent out to more than 50 developers early in December. Come the January deadline, Lifestyle Communities was the sole respondent.
The city has held multiple open meetings on the development since that time, including a special session in February that was requested by council members Paula Larson and Sherrie Pugh.
The agreed upon proposal, accepted by city council at the end of June, differs little from Lifestyle’s initial concept. Revisions in the building’s footprint were made that expand the green space in the area and minimize the scaling of the building as it’s seen from Shoreline Drive. The final proposal also retains Auditors Road with traffic control via roundabout.
Construction is expected to begin in July next year with completion in late summer 2022. Presale of units will open this fall.
UNDER OBLIGATION
City officials’ plainly spoken optimism, which had accompanied deliberations up to this point, was absent July 28 as Mayor Salazar and three council members found themselves in large part responding to resident complaints and underlining the city’s financial obligation to generate tax revenue in the Harbor District, which was designated TIF (Tax Increment Financing) in 2005. The city has been under obligation to redevelop the land prior to the 2031 expiration of the bond issue.
“Until the city has some kind of big financial windfall that comes along, which I don’t think happens in a city this size, we have to rely on selling an asset to improve something,” said council member Phil Velsor.
Residents present at last Tuesday’s meeting made clear their preference for retaining Harbor as a public park, the area’s default use while it’s lain fallow, or for developing it with business
Included in the purchase agreement with Lifestyle is $70,000 in park dedication, though the particulars are still to be determined. Said Pugh, “I’m for a park, but I’m also for quality development and leveraging situations.”
“We’re trying to balance this out, we’re trying to make it for everybody. We’re trying to piece this together to please everybody but there’s just some people you’re not going to please, that’s the bottom line,” said council member Jeff Bergquist, who also iterated that Mound had always meant to develop the Harbor District, even priot to its TIF designation.
Larson provided the sole opposition vote, and reiterated her past comments that any development there should transform Harbor into a destination. Larson also said she was in favor of delaying any vote on the development for at least a few weeks.
The city has tried for more than 20 years to rejuvenate the Harbor District, especially after TIF revenues from Caribou and the Villas on Lost Lake fell from $100,000 a year to $37,000 with the recession.
Between 2002 and 2015, the city spent $8.63 million on improvements within the Harbor District. Mound has bonded for about $4 million of that cost, $2 million of which has been levied on the taxpayer since 2011. Pausche said that without development in the area, the city would have to levy for an additional $850,000 between 2021 and 2031.
In outlining the financials of the agreement with Lifestyle, Pausche said the $700,000 sale price, combined with a projected TIF of $192,000 annually through 2031, as well as park dedication fees, utility charges and base fees, would create an additional $3.6 million in revenues starting in 2022.
