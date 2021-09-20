What has often been called the “gem” of downtown Mound, and which has hosted such popular events as Dog Days Westonka and the annual Tree Lighting, is getting a face lift after 20-plus years of lying fallow.
Under obligation to develop the land since it was designated TIF (Tax Increment Financing) in 2005, the city of Mound only last year secured a partner for half its development when it agreed to sell 2.4 acres for the construction of a cooperative living development.
That sale, to Lifestyle Communities, will be finalized end of this month. Now, the question is what to do with the approximately 3.3 acres left over—and the city is hoping that its residents will help with just that.
The project began in January when council approved initiating a planning study that aimed to make the process of getting to that answer one that was “broadly based” and “community sourced,” per city manager Eric Hoversten’s words at the time.
Planning consultants for Mound had engaged large stakeholder groups like Westonka Community & Commerce, the Westonka Historical Society and the New Mound Farmer’s Market at the front end of planning. Hoversten said that more than 700 in the community had also responded to a preliminary survey that had asked for feedback on current uses of the space, perceived value of it and preferences for its future use.
That information was then used to narrow scope onto the current three concept designs now up for additional input via a Social Pinpoint site that is linked on the city’s homepage. The Social Pinpoint site allows residents to comment directly on the map for each concept and to signal with a thumbs up or a thumbs down what they think of certain parts to each design.
One of the concepts is to retain much of the existing green space through a gently sloped lawn just alongside the Dakota Rail Trail and with a performance shelter at its west end. In this concept plan, that shelter would attach to an arcade type of canopy that would provide more permanent covering for the Mound Farmer’s Market. This design would also include a rainwater garden and a plaza space.
Another idea is to cater to more formal events. Modifications to the existing harbor structure could allow for a performance stage, either with boulder seating or tiered concrete arcs set into the hillside. Auditors Road, which would be discontinued as a thru-way in each of the three designs, is completely eliminated here. The plaza space is also expanded from what it would be in the more open concept plan.
The third idea is to lean more heavily on recreational features with a splash pad and playground to the northwest, plaza to the northeast and art walk or sculpture garden along the harbor to south. A pickleball court could be painted onto the surface lot currently used by the farmer’s market. This concept also shows an enlarged stormwater area with boardwalk to cross and a central open lawn.
The city is taking feedback via the Social Pinpoint site through at least the end of September. In-person engagement is also taking place at the Mound Farmer’s Market on both Sept. 11 and 18. “This will ultimately determine what amenities and organization a final concept might include,” said Hoversten of the input period.
Final concepts, which will also be drafted by the city’s planning consultants, will take from this round of feedback and then fall under the review of the Parks Commission with expected approval of a final design by council later this year.
To review and comment on the three design concepts, visit the city of Mound’s website (www.cityofmound.com), scroll to the “city news” tab and click on the link for the “Harbor District Park Improvements Master Plan.”
