The City Mound has three advisory commissions, including the Planning Commission, the Parks and Open Spaces Commission and the Docks and Commons Commission.
Mound’s advisory commissions are comprised of citizens who are appointed by the City Council and who meet on relevant topics within their purview and make recommendations to the City Council based on their findings.
PLANNING COMMISSION
The Planning Commission is a nine-member advisory commission that includes an appointed City Council liaison. Serving as a Planning Commissioner is a great introduction to local government. The Planning Commission’s primary function is to help implement City plans by making recommendations to the City Council on long-range planning issues, including the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The Planning Commission is also responsible for review and recommendation of land use and subdivision applications, as well as other matters that are planning- and zoning-related.
There are currently two openings, one for a two-year term and one for a three-year term beginning January 2021. Regular meetings of the Planning Commission are held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month with a second meeting reserved for the third Tuesday of the month. Special meetings and workshops of the Planning Commission are scheduled as needed.
PARKS & OPEN SPACES COMMISSION
The Parks and Open Spaces Commission (POSC) considers all matters pertaining to parks and open spaces, including capital improvement priorities and amenities. The POSC meets on an as-needed basis on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. (typically six times per year). The five-member commission has one vacancy for a three-year term.
DOCKS & COMMONS COMMISSION
The Docks and Commons Commission (DCC) is seeking a non-abutting dock or multiple slip holder currently in the program to serve a three-year term. The DCC is made up of two abutters, three non-abutters (dock or slip holder) and one City Council liaison. The commission makes recommendations on City Code pertaining to the dock program as well as capital improvement priorities and responding to participant concerns. The DCC meets on an as-needed basis on the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. (typically five times per year).
The City of Mound appreciates residents’ participation in these important advisory commissions. Each commission plays a part in shaping the policies, projects and programs that preserve the quality of life we enjoy.
Applications for each commission are available at www.cityofmound.com or by calling 952-472-0603. Applications are due by Monday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. and applicants must be available to attend the respective November commission meeting to participate in interviews. Final appointments will be made by the City Council at the Dec. 8 final meeting of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.