The Minnesota Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) announces its 18th graduating class from the Roads Scholar Program, which includes City of Golden Valley water distribution specialist Derek Goddard.

Goddard, a Mound resident, is among nine graduates this year who earned a leadership, supervisory, and operations management certificate by completing four designated LTAP leadership courses. The leadership courses focus on the management of local agency and public works organizations and operations. Another 30 grads earned a maintenance operations and technical certificate by completing a series of in-person and online LTAP courses within five years. The program also recently began offering civil engineering technician certificates to help local agencies advance their current employees into hard-to-fill civil engineering technician positions.

