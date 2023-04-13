The Minnesota Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) announces its 18th graduating class from the Roads Scholar Program, which includes City of Golden Valley water distribution specialist Derek Goddard.
Goddard, a Mound resident, is among nine graduates this year who earned a leadership, supervisory, and operations management certificate by completing four designated LTAP leadership courses. The leadership courses focus on the management of local agency and public works organizations and operations. Another 30 grads earned a maintenance operations and technical certificate by completing a series of in-person and online LTAP courses within five years. The program also recently began offering civil engineering technician certificates to help local agencies advance their current employees into hard-to-fill civil engineering technician positions.
“I learned tools to build a productive and positive team,” Goddard says, “and skills for becoming a successful leader.”
The Minnesota LTAP Roads Scholar Program is designed for local agency maintenance personnel who are committed to learning new skills and expanding their knowledge in the latest road and bridge innovations and best practices. Since 1992, Minnesota LTAP has provided local government transportation agencies with low-cost, high-quality training for their employees. The LTAP Roads Scholar Program combines that training into a structured curriculum.
The mission of the national LTAP program is to foster a safe, efficient, and environmentally sound transportation system by improving skills and knowledge of local transportation providers. Minnesota LTAP serves these and other training needs through workshops, personalized training, demonstrations, distance learning, events, seminars, and conferences.
Minnesota LTAP, which is housed at the University of Minnesota within the Center for Transportation Studies, is a collaborative effort of the Minnesota Local Road Research Board, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.