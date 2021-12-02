Skol!
Harbor Wine & Spirits in Mound outpaced the average profit margin among Minnesota’s 213 municipal liquor stores last year.
The store reported $3.8 million in gross sales in 2020 and a net profit margin of 11.5 percent, which was above the state average of 8.8 percent, according to the state auditor’s analysis published on Oct. 28.
Of the 18 munis located in the metro area, only Savage and Apple Valley outperformed Mound, with net profit margins of 13.3 percent and 11.7 percent respectively.
Currently there are 179 cities in Minnesota that operate liquor stores. State auditor Julie Blaha noted in the report that “municipal liquor operations located within the metro area are considerably larger and more profitable than their Greater Minnesota counterparts.”
About one-third of all municipal liquor store sales in the state last year and 29.1 percent of all net profits came from those stores operated by metro area cities even though these stores represent just 10 percent of all the state’s munis.
Metro area munis averaged $3.6 million in sales last year compared to the average sales of $1.6 million for those in greater Minnesota. Additionally, of the 37 stores that reported net losses last year, 36 of them were in greater Minnesota.
In Mound, Harbor Wine general manager Ron Gust said the store’s sales had already been picking up before the pandemic contributed to a record year both here and elsewhere in the state—2020 was the 25th consecutive year for increased sales, according to the report.
Past years’ auditor’s reports show that sales in Mound have steadily grown from $3 million in 2016 to $3.8 million last year. Profit margin also has increased, from 6.8 percent in 2016 to 8.7 percent in 2019 before 11.5 percent of last year.
Gust attributed the store’s success to staying ahead of the trends, cutting out dead inventory and keeping a close eye on sales reports “so we’re not just shooting from the hip.”
“If you’re not staying on top of the trends changing, that’s going to drop your profit margin,” he said. “So that’s the other thing: we pay attention to what’s trending and what’s projected to trend and get into those things while they’re trending instead of on the back side of it, which keeps the store fresh and the customers interested.”
Gust said he also doesn’t necessarily purchase spirits from preferred vendors. Unlike beer, spirits in Minnesota are open market and buyers can go to any vendor for them. “You just can’t play favorites anymore. You’ve got to keep the deals on the shelves, keep the people interested—people want fair prices, and when you do that people support you.”
Harbor Wine trades in about an even split for wine, beer and spirts—a unique thing for a liquor store, said Gust; most places will specialize in one of the three.
But craft beer has become a big point for the Mound muni.
While still assistant manager for Harbor Wine, Gust had been developing its craft beer selection, and that area got a bit more emphasis during the store’s remodel early in 2020. The craft beer isn’t floating the store, said Gust, but it has made Harbor Wine more of a destination store.
Harbor Wine hasn’t been greatly impacted by product shortages, either, which has helped with making sales. Its huge basement area can store a lot and Gust said he’s been able to stay ahead of the game in both wine and spirits. Beer is a bit trickier, he said, since beer vendors sell only to those stores within their own territories: your vendor either has it or he doesn’t, and that will affect the stock on the shelves.
Still, “We try to have that bright and shiny penny when people are looking for it,” said Gust. The store tries to fulfill customer requests and orders what it doesn’t yet have on hand.
