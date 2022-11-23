The Mound City Council agreed at its Nov. 9 meeting to partner with the Harrisons Bay Association on three water quality projects following the successful installation of a 700-square rain garden at the end of Overland Lane. The council first permitted the association to construct the rain garden at its meeting on May 10 as part of a grant through Hennepin County’s Water Steward Extension Education Program.

Now, the association intends to leverage a Hennepin County Good Steward grant to implement three more rain garden and shoreline buffer projects to help manage runoff into Lake Minnetonka.

Load comments