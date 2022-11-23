The Mound City Council agreed at its Nov. 9 meeting to partner with the Harrisons Bay Association on three water quality projects following the successful installation of a 700-square rain garden at the end of Overland Lane. The council first permitted the association to construct the rain garden at its meeting on May 10 as part of a grant through Hennepin County’s Water Steward Extension Education Program.
Now, the association intends to leverage a Hennepin County Good Steward grant to implement three more rain garden and shoreline buffer projects to help manage runoff into Lake Minnetonka.
“Our goal is to create an atmosphere where we can educate residents on how shoreline buffers and rain gardens can be beautiful and don’t have to detract, so that we can get residents to not bring their grass all the way down to the lake,” said Sheri Wallace, Harrisons Bay Association board chair.
In order to implement the projects, the Harrisons Bay group plans to hire a designer to lay out the beds and create a design which can be replicated in other locations. It would also like the designer to supervise the building of the rain gardens. In addition, the association intends to engage residents by holding work sessions, involving Westonka High School and the Minnesota Water Stewards program, enhancing its website, and including on-site signage.
The maximum grant allowance is $25,000, and the grant stipulates that the association must contribute 25 percent of the cost of the project installation in cash or in-kind work or donations. The grant also specifies that the projects must be completed within two years and maintained for a minimum of 10 years.
According to Wallace, the association has identified four possible sites for its projects and plans to select three based on the designer’s input and resident cooperation. The possible locations were selected based on the size of the drainage area and hardcover, as well as the amount of suspended solids that would be removed.
The first two candidates for a rain garden and a shoreline buffer include the end of Cardinal Lane and Apple Lane, both of which are city-owned properties. The association is also looking at two resident-owned properties as candidates for rain gardens—the end Dove Lane and Eagle Lane. Both property owners have expressed a willingness to maintain the rain gardens with association support.
In addition, Wallace explained that all of the sites would require pre-treatment solutions for the removal of sediment, either via a Rain Guardian stormwater structure or a sump. The council indicated that its city engineers could provide assistance on the pre-treatment plan and that its public works crew could assist with the site excavation under the landscape designer’s supervision. City staff promised to provide the association with a letter approving the grant application..
Mound resident Venus Steffensen also requested that the council provide an update on the Harrisons Bay stormwater runoff discussion from its Sept. 27 meeting. City Manager Eric Hoversten explained that engineers are currently preparing a report on the situation that will be provided at the next council meeting.
