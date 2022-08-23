The Mound City Council voted on Aug. 10 to authorize a one year moratorium on the sale of cannabis products in the city. A public notice has been published in the Laker Pioneer and on the city’s website.
As previously discussed on July 26, the council agreed to impose the moratorium to study the regulation of cannabis products.
The moratorium addresses the sale of THC-containing grade nine products that became legal as of July 1 as a result of a bill that was passed late in the 2022 Minnesota legislative session.
Over the course of the next year, city staff will work with City Attorney Troy Gilchrist, the Orono police, and surrounding communities to research and recommend controls, whether they be licensing or zoning or both, and develop a policy. The city will be in contact with businesses that are likely to be purveyors of cannabis products, including restaurants, convenience stores and tobacco shops.
Mayor Ray Salazar shared in the meeting that he reached out to Sen. Dave Osmek to find out more information about what actions laid the foundation for the bill in question to pass. Osmek explained to Mayor Salazar that the federal 2018 Farm Bill forced Minnesota to make changes to its hemp laws and this happened in a conference committee.
According to Osmek, the legalization of grade nine THC was a bit of an unintended consequence of trying to fix a federal action. While it did appear to open the door on some increased THC via hemp, it actually eliminated some other products. The crowds that were seen on televised news reports were related to the fire sale of products that were eliminated. Osmek told the mayor that from his perspective, the issue with fixing bills in a conference committee is that full vetting does not happen and consequences are hidden.
The council also asked Orono police officer Matt Siltala about his experience with THC products during his July police report. Siltala explained that he sees a lot of e-cigarettes and cartridges, but not a big change in the amount of THC being purchased, with the exception of an increase in edibles. He noted that the police have more issues with possession than driving while intoxicated, but that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman doesn’t like to prosecute small marijuana violations.
In addition, Siltala shared that police activity was up in July in comparison to June with the biggest uptick being the number of traffic stops. Along with that, Siltala reported that Community Service Officer Mike Wocken left the force.
Siltala also informed the council that the Mound Fire Department beat the Orono Police Department in a close game at the annual softball match on July 20. He touched on the Spirit of the Lakes festival as well, noting that the police had far fewer issues with overly intoxicated people at this year’s festival in comparison to last year due to last call happening earlier in the evening, and he recommended keeping the changes for next year.
In other news, Councilmember Sherrie Pugh recommended that the city send a letter to new businessees in the community welcoming them and inviting them to introduce themselves before the council as a way to lift up economic growth in the community. The council also praised the Public Works Department for its work in beautifying the city for the Spirit of the Lakes festival and Dog Days Westonka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.