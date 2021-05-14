Mound residents with a desire for dock space but who live tucked back from the shoreline are in the habit of planning seven years into the future—that’s about how long it takes for applicants to the city’s dock program to get off the waitlist and onto the water.
The population in Mound has stayed relatively flat since the 1980s but not so the demand for dock space. The number of Mound residents waitlisted for the city’s dock program has grown from about 20 people in the 1990s when the waitlist was first created, to 120 people in 2012.
There are 227 people on the waitlist this year.
Proposed changes to how shared dock sites and those in the city’s three dedicated commons areas are handled will help to chip away at the waitlist and “create a more equitable and orderly process for residents to get into the Dock Program,” according to an April 30 notice about the ordinance changes.
Under these changes, if adopted, any new shared dock sites would be restricted to those in the first 40 slots of the waitlist (existing shares would be grandfathered in).
Mound has encouraged shared dock use almost since the waitlist was created in the mid-90s and specifically allowed through a 2001 amendment for someone to become a share on someone else’s dock site if they had been on the waitlist for at least one year and reupped for another year.
Still, the waitlist grew—and with the collateral that dock sharing became, sort of, a matter of who you know. Mound currently allows secondary dock holders who have been shares for at least two years to take over a dock site that a primary holder has abandoned, meaning that those far down on the list are able to leap-frog to the top.
“Often neighbors will share with new neighbors, sometimes moving out themselves soon afterward, which prevents the dock site from being offered to the regular wait list,” reads the amendment notice.
It got to the point that last year the city for the first time placed a moratorium on permitting new dock shares and also charged existing shares the full $325 fee “to better reflect the true value [of the dock program] and to be fair to others in the program.” Previously, shares had paid only $175.
The changes would also, if approved, require that those waitlisted for dock space in one of the dedicated commons areas—whether Woodland Point, Dreamwood or Wychwood—remain on that dedicated waitlist until such time as they would reach a top 40 spot in the regular dock program.
Officials are addressing the dedicated areas because past practice has seen Woodland Point in particular become somewhat of a fast-track funnel to the regular program for those who live in that area. Used of dock sites in thd dedicated commons are limited to those who live in those neighborhoods. Woodland Point has typically had the shortest wait time but also the “less desirable” dock sites for the maneuvering it takes in getting a boat into a straight, 4-boat dock, the only kind of dock available in that commons area.
According to the city’s notice, this means that as it currently stands someone could potentially take a spot in Woodland Point only to transfer over to the regular program (and a supposedly more desirable dock site) a year later, snagging it from under someone who is already on the regular waitlist and who had been biding the seven or more years for that same spot.
The city’s Docks & Commons Commission, an advisory board, had discussed the proposed changes earlier this spring and has now handed them off to council, which will review them at its regular session May 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.