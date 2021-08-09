Black Lake Channel, to the north of Phelps Island’s Denibigh Road, will be the subject of a $3,250 study that looks at the effects of biodeposition on navigation for an area that connects nearly two dozen private and city-owned docks with Black Lake.
Mound council authorized the bathymetry study July 27 as a launch point for what officials are saying will be a longer conversation around the extent of responsibility the city bears in ensuring a standard of navigability in alls its waters.
“We do have the longest shoreline on the lake, so I think we have a responsibility to at least be knowledgeable, correctly knowledgeable, of what’s going on with the lake and creating good policies,” said council member Sherrie Pugh.
Though navigational complaints specifically for Black Lake Channel have been few—city manager Eric Hoversten estimated just two or three over the past two years—the implications of the study would be farther reaching.
The Docks and Commons Commission had formed a subcommittee earlier this year to start planning for future dredging projects that would aid in navigation and lake access. Part of that committee’s purpose is to determine an acceptable level of service in navigability that would be adhered to citywide.
“Should you be able to drag your 36-foot Lake Minnetonka cruiser or your triple engine cigar boat anywhere on Lake Minnetonka inside the shoreline depiction of the DNR, or are there reasonable limits—you buy a big boat and can only go in deep water?” asked Hoversten. “This will establish some policy around level of service so that we can give everybody the same answer.”
The study approved last Tuesday does not bind the city to any further action, whether in Black Lake Channel or elsewhere, but the data collected would be “nonperishable data” that would aid the dock commission subcommittee in future decision making and, in the case of Black Lake, supplement any required permit applications for a potential future dredging, said Hoversten.
Even prior to beginning any research of the conditions in Black Lake Channel, city officials are suspecting that two storm drain outfalls bookending a swath of private docks between two commons area have contributed an alluvial fan of silt sedimentation there and that the question is, by how much?
“This will help sort out what that might be compared to what other equities may be in play there,” said Hoversten.
“There’s a lot of lake around the city of Mound, and there’s a lot of life cycle of the lake that is changing and there’s a lot of recreational activities on the lake that are changing the way the lake is behaving,” he said. “This is the first in maybe a longer conversation of how that might be handled, what the city’s role in that might be. And that conversation starts out with getting some data, some information on just exactly what’s going on with the lake bottom.”
