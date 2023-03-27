The Mound City Council voted 4-1 at its March 14 meeting to approve a one-year moratorium on land use and subdivision applications for the development of multi-family housing within the city.

The purpose of the moratorium is to allow the city time to determine whether its existing infrastructure can accommodate additional large scale multi-family housing and to consider community concerns raised over the past few years. Three projects were excluded from the moratorium, as the city already had completed applications in hand at the time of the vote.

