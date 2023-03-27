The Mound City Council voted 4-1 at its March 14 meeting to approve a one-year moratorium on land use and subdivision applications for the development of multi-family housing within the city.
The purpose of the moratorium is to allow the city time to determine whether its existing infrastructure can accommodate additional large scale multi-family housing and to consider community concerns raised over the past few years. Three projects were excluded from the moratorium, as the city already had completed applications in hand at the time of the vote.
Over the next several months, the city plans to do an extensive review of its 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The Metropolitan Land Planning Act requires municipalities in the Twin Cities area to provide the Metropolitan Council with an updated Comprehensive Plan every 10 years. The Comprehensive Plan must be consistent with the Met Council’s regional development guide, Thrive MSP 2040, that sets the direction for the region’s growth and development.
The city’s last comprehensive planning process occurred in 2018, and the city plans to initiate a conversation with Metropolitan Council about possibly amending its plan. The city’s plan is based on the Met Council’s projected population growth anticipated for 2040 which is spread among 110 municipalities; however, City Manager Eric Hoversten pointed out that Mound is a fully developed community with little land available for development.
As part of the discussion regarding the moratorium, the city held a public hearing and heard from Mark Olson, owner of Joshua/Markum Builders, who requested an exclusion from the moratorium. Olson had signed a purchase agreement the day before the meeting to acquire land on the northeast corner of Lake Langdon adjacent to the Dakota Trail and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and said he was intending to submit an application to the city for a multi-level townhome project with 26 units. Since Olson had not yet submitted the application at the time of the meeting, the council denied his request to be excluded from the moratorium.
Another agenda item for the council was a presentation from Kevin Anderson, Hennepin County District 7 commissioner, recapping county activity in 2022. Commissioner Anderson told the council that he prioritized investing in infrastructure, expanding broadband access, focusing on mental health, and connecting with veterans over the course of the last year.
In addition, Commissioner Anderson shared that he has been involved in community outreach and county community programs, including the Hennepin County Productive Day program, which partners with justice-involved individuals to teach them job skills and make sure that they have access and training for well-paying jobs once they are outside of the justice system. According to Anderson, the program has been successful at reducing rates of recidivism.
Along with that, Commissioner Anderson noted that the county is partnering with the Productive Day program to help meet its goal to plant a million trees and is interested in partnering with cities that would like to expand tree canopy programs.
Commissioner Anderson also shared with the council that Mound will be receiving funding for a new library. Community engagement is expected to occur this year and the new library will likely be built next year.
In other news, the council passed a resolution awarding a bid for the 2023 lift station improvement project to low bidder Minger Construction Companies, Inc. of Jordan, Minn. The total bid amount was just under $839,000, less than one percent above the engineer’s estimate. The bid does not contain equipment that will be purchased by the city to complete the project, including pumping equipment, a control panel, a back-up generator, and a magnetic flow meter, which is estimated to be an additional $152,000.
The council also approved bids for its 2023 pavement maintenance program. The city will be repairing cracks in the 2012 and 2019 street reconstruction project areas and seal coating streets that were part of the 2011 street reconstruction projects in the Island Park neighborhood.
The council accepted a low bid for $16,500 from MP Asphalt Maintenance of Hanover, Minn., for the crack repairs and a low bid for just under $94,000 from Allied Blacktop Company of Maple Grove for the seal coat project. Both projects must be completed by August 2023.
Finally, Mayor Jason Holt provided an update to the council on the city’s water infrastructure bill. The Minnesota House of Representatives recently passed a bill which allocated $10.3 million dollars of the $36 million that is needed to fund the project. The bill will now advance to the Senate. Mayor Holt also explained that he has been in conversations with the Midwest Assistance Program, which assists with rural drinking water projects, to apply for another $4 million in funding for the project.
