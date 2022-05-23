Mound residents can expect to see a rain garden project at the end of Overland Lane following approval May 10 by the city council. The goal of the project is to help with stormwater treatment in Lake Minnetonka.
Sheri Wallace, a Harrison Bay resident and participant in Hennepin County’s Water Steward Extension Education Program, presented the rain garden proposal. The project will be funded by a $3,000 grant from Hennepin County. Wallace said her neighbor has agreed to help with maintenance of the project.
The preliminary design plans are for two tiered rain gardens that will drain into each other with a curved grass pathway in between leading to the common dock at the bottom of the out lot. The garden will include a mix of small and large native plants. Another component of the project is community education. Wallace and project partner Julie Moore are planning to hold a community planting event with food to be served. They also would like to create a web page on the Harrison Bay website and put up an interpretive sign about the rain garden.
The council raised questions about people potentially running over the rain garden in the winter and about getting the dock out of the water. Wallace and Moore explained to the council that the dock does not come out of the water and suggested that the curved path could straightened out. They also assured the council that the plants will likely be large enough to be visible.
In addition, a neighbor who lives across the street from the proposed rain garden expressed concerns about his lake view being obstructed due to the height of the plants. An agreement was reached between Wallace and the neighbor to remove one of the tallest plants from the project plan and to plant the taller plants closer to the water. Wallace also promised to keep the plants trimmed to a manageable level.
In other business, the council voted to approve a permit application for electric circuits at Zero Gravity skate park to provide power for Wolner Field scoreboards and batting cages. The electric circuit that had provided power was damaged so youth baseball has not been able to run the scoreboard.
City Administrator Eric Hoversten explained that it is not feasible to reconnect power and proposed that the city allow the baseball facility to connect to power at Zero Gravity. Electricity usage from the facility is expected to be minimal. Youth baseball has already fundraised the money for the new electric circuit and is working with an electrician.
In other news, Assistant City Engineer Matt Baum presented a Surfside Park depot area site improvements project to the council which is focused on parking lot reconstruction and sidewalk improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Project cost is estimated at approximately $184,000 and will come out of the community investment fund.
The council passed a resolution approving a feasibility study and will look to open bids in June with construction to start in the fall.
Baum also shared final plans and specs for the first phase of city sidewalk repairs. Sidewalks south of the downtown district, as well as the non-intersection sidewalks will be done first, he told the council. Sidewalk intersections with pedestrian crossings to meet ADA standards will be funded by Hennepin County and completed at a later date. The estimated project cost is $217,000. The council passed a resolution approving the plans and ordered a request for quote.
Another topic of discussion for the council was a proposed policy about city participation in lake management projects. Administrative Services Coordinator Kevin Kelly explained that a policy has been developed to clarify that the city is only responsible for the area above the 929 ordinary high-water level of the lakes within the city’s purview. The policy clarifies that the city is not responsible for the navigability of the lakes due to factors like aquatic invasive species and low water levels as a result of drought.
In announcements, Hoversten reminded the council that hydrant flushing continues through the end of May. Also, that the city’s primary communication tool for emergency and general notifications is a tool called RAVE. Citizens can sign up for RAVE at: ,https://www.cityofmound.com/new-mound/pages/rave-emergency-notifications.
