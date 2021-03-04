Since 1980, the Mound Fire Department has recognized one firefighter as the department Firefighter of the Year. The tradition continued in 2020, with the Firefighter of the Year award going to Lieutenant Dan Berent.
The recipient of the Firefighter of the Year award is determined by and based upon a nomination and evaluation process. The process involves all of the Mound firefighters.
The award is based upon predetermined performance criteria, including: level of participation, involvement and contribution to department; number of responses to emergency fire and rescue call; by attending and leading department training sessions; amount of time dedicated to public relations activities; support of the department teamwork environment and a positive attitude.
All of these important firefighter attributes typically add up to an individual who is very dedicated to serve the fire department and improve public safety response.
Lieutenant Berent has been a paid-on-call firefighter with Mound Fire since joining the ranks in October, 2015. Dan Berent has been with our Department for 6 years but came to us after serving on the Montrose Fire Department for 12 years, giving him 18+ years of firefighting experience. Dan Berent is a great asset to our department with his hard work, dedication and experience.
Congratulations to Lieutenant Dan Berent on his many accomplishments and for being selected as the 2020 Mound Firefighter of the Year!
