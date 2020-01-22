Since 1980, the Mound Fire Department has recognized a single firefighter as the department Firefighter of the Year. The tradition continued in 2019, with the Firefighter of the Year award going to firefighter Joey Blackstone.
The recipient of the firefighter of the year award is determined by and based upon a nomination and evaluation process. The selection process involves all Mound firefighters.
The award is based upon predetermined performance criteria, including level of participation, involvement, and contribution to the department; number of responses to emergency fire and rescue calls; by attending and leading department training sessions; the amount of time dedicated to public relations activities; support of the department’s teamwork environment and maintainging a positive attitude
All of these important firefighter attributes typically add up to an individual who is very dedicated to serving the community and improving public safety response.
Firefighter Blackstone has been a paid-on-call firefighter with Mound Fire since joining the ranks in December 2017. Firefighter Blackstone is a relatively new staff member; however, he has quickly gained the respect of his fellow firefighters with his positive attitude, hard work and dedication.
Congratulations to Firefighter Joey Blackstone on his many accomplishments and this prestigious award and for being selected as the 2019 Mound Firefighter of the Year!
