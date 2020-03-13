An upscale senior living cooperative whose developers say could generate $16.2 million in tax revenue is under consideration for a long-held vacancy in what some have called the “gem” of downtown Mound, its Harbor District.
The concept proposal, made by Plymouth-based developer Lifestyle Communities, was the only response the city received following its request to more than 50 developers early in December for concept designs in developing the 2.35 acres on Lost Lake.
The proposal details a 55-unit senior living cooperative that rises four stories high: three stories of residential over a ground-level garage. Pickleball courts, built by the developer but intended for public use, are shown to the north of the complex, and Auditors Road links to Old Shoreline, offering an alternative to the busy Shoreline-Commerce intersection. Lifestyle Communities is willing to put up $800,000 for the land.
Prior to council reviewing the proposal at a special session workshop Feb. 26, there had been back-and-forth between city staff and the developer, whose representatives also talked about two alternative options. Those options, though they met the city’s preference for a lower, three-story sightline - and in one of the options, more open greenspace - garnered only a tepid response, and the initial concept plan seemed to remain the frontrunner.
No action was taken during the workshop, and further discussion on the proposal is expected for one of the council’s regular sessions in March.
Mound has pursued redevelopment in the Harbor District for more than 20 years, starting with the Mound Visions project that saw the dredging of Lost Lake, construction of the Greenway trail and pier and an outlay of streetscape and infrastructure improvements. Already since 2005. the year Harbor was designated a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, Mound has pumped $7.2 million into its improvement.
The city’s last attempt at redeveloping the area was in 2018 when it signed with Homestead Partners for a 21-unit townhome development and a land sale price of $660,000. That agreement fell through in May last year.
Since then, the city had revised its wish list for the area, expanding its scope beyond just luxury townhomes and relaying to developers that performance factors and how the development would fit with the surrounding areas carried greater weight than the format of the development itself.
But the same problems that have stonewalled past projects and extended the timeline for redevelopment again and again continue to dog the city with the newest proposal: the building’s height, which many are saying is too much at four stories; the soil conditions throughout the Harbor District, which make building out parts of the lot a financial burden for whoever signs on to the land; and the below ground infrastructure - a gas line and a “dead end” water main - that would likely have to be removed or rerouted.
There’s also the question of whether there should be any development at all. Despite an obligation for the city to generate tax value in the area as part of Harbor’s TIF designation, the intermediate use of the space for recreation over the past 15 years has soured some on the idea of developing the land into anything more than greenspace.
“I think we’ve all come to the realization that this property that we have is difficult, it’s not ideal,” said Council member Phil Velsor at the Feb. 11 city council meeting. “I don’t think we’re limited, but we’re certainly at a disadvantage to what can go there.”
That meeting Feb. 11 triggered the Feb. 26 workshop after council members Sherrie Pugh and Paula Larson requested to open the meeting to the full council and the public. Larson had previously requested to attend the development committee’s meeting on the coop proposal but was denied for the reason her presence would have created a quorum (both Velsor and Mayor Ray Salazar already serve on the committee).
“I think we really owe something to our residents who are paying the tax bill to listen to what they’re telling us,” said Larson, who said she’s been “overwhelmed” by the response she’s gotten from residents about the Harbor redevelopment. Earlier in the Feb. 11 meeting Larson had referred to the area as “a diamond in the rough.”
“We have this piece of property here that we could do something wonderful, something vibrant, something to give our city a jumpstart. The fact that we got one response should tell you something: that what’s going on and what you keep asking for, in my opinion, is a stale concept after 22 years.”
Pugh echoed Larson’s comments and said that receiving one response was a “reality check” for the city. Salazar, who acknowledged the Harbor redevelopment as a “political hot button,” voted with Larson and Pugh to hold the Feb. 26 open workshop, which would otherwise have been an informal meeting between the development committee, certain staff and the developer.
