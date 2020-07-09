Just over a year after an agreement for a proposed townhome development in Mound’s downtown Harbor District fell through, the city is once again at the edge of finalizing a new proposal, this for a 52-unit cooperative living development that is expected to generate more than $192,000 annually in tax revenue.
The city took a deliberate step forward June 23 when city council members agreed 4-1 to have a purchase agreement drafted for selling roughly 2.4 acres of now empty land to developer Lifestyle Communities. Council is expected to review the agreement later this month or early in August.
The proposal differs from the original reviewed by council in February. Scaled down from 55 units to 52, the proposal still shows a building four stories high but now with a T-shaped footprint that Ben Landhauser, vice president of development for Lifestyle Communities, said would mitigate its visual impact, which has been a contention point throughout the discussion.
“The building is broken up into smaller, more digestible components so it doesn’t feel like some great massive building sitting on that site,” said Landhauser. “Hopefully over time, as the park continues to see additional investment, the park becomes the focal point and the cooperative really remains a backdrop to that public space.”
The revised proposal also reveals a smaller footprint than did earlier designs and reflects the city’s hard intention to retain Auditors Road as a thruway. The addition of a roundabout just east of the new cooperative would help to slow traffic coming off Shoreline Drive.
Even with these revisions, made after a lengthy back-and-forth between the developer and council members in February, the question remained over what is the right call to make—pursue multi-family housing or improve the green space in that area?
Council member Paula Larson in February, as now, made clear her preference for rehabilitating the area as a public park, saying at the recent council session that moving forward with the cooperative proposal would be a “grave error” and questioning whether such a development was what residents want for their downtown. More than once Larson suggested the question be added to the Nov. 3 ballot as a referendum. “Let the citizens of Mound make the choice as to how we want to spend our money—our tax dollars—and what we want for our town.”
Council member Sherrie Pugh said the development prospects in the Harbor District could serve as a possible “funding vehicle” to rehab other parks in Mound, a view that others on the council seemed to share.
“We have 30-plus parks already, with some needing total rebuilds,” said council member Jeff Bergquist, who also serves on the city’s parks commission. “There is not enough in the budget to even come close to developing a central green space [at Harbor].” Mayor Ray Salazar, too, said the estimated $500,000 required for improving Surfside Park could be raised through developing the Harbor District.
Salazar called the co-op proposal both a “great investment” and a “comprise” that would allow the city to make good on its obligation to improve the Harbor District, which was designated a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district in 2005. “This a way for us to help offset our huge debt while still having a park and a gathering place,” said Salazar.
The city already has levied for nearly $2 million since 2011 to help pay back the bond issue on the property. Catherine Pausche, finance director for Mound, said that without a development locked down soon, the city foresees having to levy an additional $850,000 between 2021 and 2031, when the bonds are retired. By contrast, the current proposal by Lifestyle Communities could allow the city to repay more than $750,000 of what has been levied to date while also avoiding future taxation for this district.
Lifestyle Communities’ proposed development has an estimated 2022 tax value of $15.4 million and projects annual total tax payments to be $192,550. Cost to build is $25.7 million, according to information provided by the developer.
Landhauser indicated in the proposal that the company was willing to put down $700,000 for the 2.35-acre property, which would come with first right-of-use to 10 city-owned slips on Lost Lake.
A similar purchase price of $660,000 offered by Homestead in 2018 for its townhome development had some residents at the time balking that the city was giving it away at a bargain due to the potential value of the property.
That potential value, per Lifestyle Communities’ estimate, is $1.23 million—but this only after extensive site mitigation that Landhauser said could cost the developer upwards of half a million dollars.
The city is well aware of the problems this particular bit of land has. Council member Phil Velsor had said in February that it is a limiting factor for what could be built there while Larson referred to the area June 23 as both a “prime piece” for its central downtown location and “swamp shore” for the quality of its soil.
“At the end of the day, when we weren’t willing to participate in the [land] mitigation, [developers] didn’t even submit an offer,” said Pausche.
Something that might massage the final offer from Lifestyle Communities are additional “in kind dedications” for improvements past completion of the building and that would enhance the 3 acres of public park that would remain in the Harbor District. “The plans that they have for this project going forward are not just ‘build it and leave’ but ‘build it and hold it and maintain it and continue to keep it beautiful,’” said Salazar.
If a purchase agreement is approved by council later this summer, construction is expected to start in July 2021 and end in August 2022. The developer requires that 60 percent of units be presold before beginning construction; upon a signed purchase agreement, Landhauser said that presale would likely open this fall.
