The cities of Mound and Minnetrista are teaming up to help residents get rid of their junk.
The Mound/Minnetrista special clean up day is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7701 County Road 110 West, Minnetrista.
Accepted items include: Appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, furnaces, garbage disposals, microwaves, stoves, trash compactors, washers, water heaters, and water softeners, etc. for $10 each; for $15 each, freezers, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, and air conditioners.
Electronics such as laptop computers, stereos, CD players, VCR/DVD players, and adding machines will be $10 (Min. Fee). For $20, computer towers, computer monitors and printers will be accepted
Televisions will also be accepted with different costs for the size and whether it is a flat screen or tube television.
Furniture will cost $15 for chairs and recliners, $20 for sofa/loveseat, $35 for a hide-a-bed, $30 for a full to king size mattresses/box springs, and $20 for twin to crib sized mattress/box spring.
Tires will also be accepted, with regular car or pickup tires cosing $5, semi-truck tires $15, and tractor tires $30.
Other items that will be accepted are carpet for $4/per square yard (Jute, Rubber, Foam Padding also); concrete at $2 each construction size block; an miscellaneous items such as household plastic, plastic toys, styrofoam, foam rubber, vacuum cleaners for $25/cubic yard.
Items that will be collected for no charge are fluorescent bulbs (residents only), lawn mowers, swing sets, lawn furniture, grills, auto parts, springs, pipe, metal window frames (no glass), auto batteries,as well as medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and crutches.
The following items will not be accepted: brush, leaves, newspaper, cans, cardboard, construction waste, garbage, glass, hazardous waste (paint, oil, thinners, etc.), insulation, lumber, wood, treated Lumber, gas refrigerators
Cash or check will be only way to pay.
Have all items easily accessible (trunk, trailer, bed of truck, etc.)
For more information, contact the City of Minnetrista at (952) 446-1660 or City of Mound at (952)472-0603
