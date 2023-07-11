The Mound Masons Lodge celebrated their 100th Aanniversary on Sunday, June 11. Lodge member Chuck Walton invited Mound Mayor Jason Holt to speak at the event, which included Masons from other lodges in the area. Following a celebratory steak dinner, Holt presented the group with a certificate recognizing 100 years of dedicated service to Mound and the Westonka area. (Submitted photos)
The Mound Masons Lodge celebrated their 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 11. Lodge member Chuck Walton invited Mound Mayor Jason Holt to speak at the event, which included Masons from other lodges in the area. Following a celebratory steak dinner, Holt presented the group with a certificate recognizing 100 years of dedicated service to Mound and the Westonka area. (Submitted photos)
