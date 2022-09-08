Mound’s Tim Talbot recently competed in the 34th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest.
Talbot works at the Jubilee Foods in Mound and was one of eight finalist in the contest hosted by the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) and held on Saturday, Aug, 27, at the MGA office in St. Paul. Contestants came from all across the state to compete for the title of Minnesota’s Best Bagger.
The first place winner in the competition was Tyler Thorvig of Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, winning $500 cash, a trophy, and a trip to Las Vegas, Nev., to represent Minnesota at the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in February 2023. Second place and receiving a trophy and cash prize was awarded to Aidan Gallagher of Coborn’s, Sartell.
The rest of the 2022 Best Bagger contestants were Stephen Brownewell from Fareway, Owatonna; Connor Downs from Hy-Vee, Eagan; Tim Talbot from Jubilee Foods, Mound; Simon Rynders, from Kowalski’s Market, Excelsior; Hattie Herdina from Lunds and Byerlys, Minnetonka; and Kennedy Joiner from Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia.
The eight participating contestants were judged on speed, style, attitude, proper bag-building technique, and weight distribution between the bags.
Three of the eight baggers were also given Bagger Excellence Awards and a cash prize. The “Traveler” award was granted to Tyler Thorvig of Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, for traveling the longest distance to the contest, nearly 90 miles. The “Balance” award was captured by Kennedy Joiner of Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia, whose two bags had only .04 pounds difference between them. Finally, the “Speed” award was awarded to Tyler Thorvig who bagged his two reusable bags in 54.09 seconds.
The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork and is one of the oldest trade associations in the state, celebrating 125 years of advancing industry. The MGA hs over 300 retail, manufacture, and wholesale members supporting nearly 1,300 locations statewide. Their member companies employ over 150,000 union and non-union Minnesotans.
