best bagger.JPG

Tim Talbot, (back row, left) from the Mound Jubilee Foods store, won one of eight finalists at the Best Bagger Contest. (Submitted photo)

Mound’s Tim Talbot recently competed in the 34th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest.

Talbot works at the Jubilee Foods in Mound and was one of eight finalist in the contest hosted by the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) and held on Saturday, Aug, 27, at the MGA office in St. Paul. Contestants came from all across the state to compete for the title of Minnesota’s Best Bagger.

