The Mound City Council at its Feb. 28 meeting decided to replace its temporary moratorium on the sale of cannabis products with new licensing license requirements to regulate and control the sale of cannabis in the city.

The council implemented the one-year moratorium last August to allow time for the city to study options for potential regulation of cannabis products after it became legal to sell tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in 5-milligram portions in food and beverage form on July 1, 2022.

Load comments