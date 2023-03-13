The Mound City Council at its Feb. 28 meeting decided to replace its temporary moratorium on the sale of cannabis products with new licensing license requirements to regulate and control the sale of cannabis in the city.
The council implemented the one-year moratorium last August to allow time for the city to study options for potential regulation of cannabis products after it became legal to sell tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in 5-milligram portions in food and beverage form on July 1, 2022.
The council’s initial goal with the moratorium was to be prudent and see how regulatory advice and recommendations evolved regarding THC products, and what neighboring cities chose to do. As that has occurred, the council decided to revisit the issue at its last meeting to determine whether to lift the moratorium, leave it in place until it expires in July 2023, or replace it with licensure requirements generally consistent with a recommended model code to regulate and control local business activities. City Manager Eric Hoversten explained that the League of Minnesota Cities has offered several variations of a model code essentially covering the same basic elements.
The codes limit licensure to brick-and-mortar businesses with addresses in commercial, business, and mixed-use zoning districts. The codes also allow for local compliance checks and identify penalties for failing to comply. They typically restrict licensure to a single class of business (i.e., “tobacco shop” or “off-sale” only beverage operations at micro-brew, taproom, tasting room, etc.) and prohibit licensure of any address in residential zoning districts. In addition, the codes prohibit licensure for liquor stores, “on-sale” sales at beverage and restaurant, “mobile business” (fairs, markets, peddlers, etc.), and “home occupation.”
The council looked to codes adopted by Maple Plain and Spring Park as examples, and determined that it would model its code after Spring Park’s code. The council preferred the latter because Maple Plain’s code limits licenses to tobacco shops only, and the council anticipates broader interest from local businesses in offering THC products. The council also considered the fact that it would be easier for the Orono Police Department to enforce the code if it were the same as Spring Park’s code.
In addition, the council discussed the possibility of further legislation opening Minnesota to even less restrictive recreational cannabis, and whether it was worth the time and effort to write a new code that may be superseded by new state laws . City Attorney Scott Landsman noted that there are currently two bills related to recreational cannabis being discussed by committees in both the Minnesota House and the Senate.
The council ultimately determined that it should take action based on the current laws to avoid having a gap between the moratorium expiring and any new laws going into effect. Landsman promised to bring a draft of a code modeled after Spring Park to the March 28 meeting for the council to review.
In other news, Mayor Jason Holt testified March 1 before the Minnesota House capital investment committee regarding Mound’s water infrastructure bill. Holt also shared that he recently attended a breakfast event held by Congressman Dean Phillips for mayors in Minnesota’s third congressional district and learned that Rep. Phillips plugged the bill in one of his recent emails and raised the issue directly with Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders.
