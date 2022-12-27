The Mound City Council approved a 5 percent levy increase for 2023 at its meeting on Dec. 13. That figure is driven by operating and capital expenditures, investments in infrastructure, and a need to adequately fund capital reserve funding, according to city leaders.

The levy total amounts to just under $7 million and the total budget approved for 2023 was $14.8 million. Nearly half the city’s revenue comes from the levy with the rest coming from utility bill receipts, state aid, and other city fees.

Load comments