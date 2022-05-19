Mound residents can now take advantage of a free residential organics drop-off site located in the parking lot in front of the main entrance to the Centennial Building at 5341 Maywood Road.
Organics recycling has the potential of reducing an estimated 30 percent of trash that goes into landfills and incinerators. Keeping organic material out of landfills reduces greenhouse gas emissions and converts ‘useless’ food waste into valuable, nutrient-rich soil.
Hennepin County recommends focusing on food scraps as that is the most common material in the trash and the most nutrient-rich material in the composting process.
Other tips
Countertop kitchen pails with vented lids lined with a compostable bag is most ideal. Vented containers allow moisture to evaporate which will reduce odors and help compostable bags hold up longer. The City will be selling countertop pails at a discount for $5 beginning the week of May 16th. Limit one per household.
Drain excess liquids before placing food scraps in collection container. Keep ‘wet’ organics in the refrigerator or freezer, or place paper towels or newspaper at the bottom of the container. This all helps to slow the decomposition of food, reduce odors, prevent flies, and help the compostable bags last longer.
Study the Organics Recycling Guide and know what is acceptable for organics recycling. Contamination is the #1 reason recycling fails. Unacceptable materials for organics recycling include plastic bags, pet waste, yard waste, hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, etc.) plastics and plastic coated paper, diapers, baby wipes, bandages, dryer sheets, fast food wrappers, etc.
Organics recycling can help residents reduce the amount of trash sent to the landfill/incinerator. Many participants in organics recycling find that when they pull organics out of the trash they are able to get a smaller trash cart and reduce garbage fees.
The organics drop-off is free of charge, but residents must register. Once registered, participants receive a starter kit consisting of: instructions, refridgerator magnet, key for the organics recycling dumpster and 5 compostable bags. Limit one starter kit per household. Replacement keys will cost $3. Keeping the organics dumpster locked will deter illegal dumping and rodents. Additional compostable bags are available for purchase at most hardware stores and on-line. Using compostable bags (never plastic!) is the key to a successful pilot program! Pleasse register at City Hall at 2415 Wilshire Boulevard or call (952)472-0603 for details.
The contract with Republic for curbside recycling services was reneweed for another 5-years with an optional 5-year extension using the existing carts and continuing to replace carts as needed due to cracks, damaged wheels, etc. Republic Services is offering residents an option to pay a $35 one-time fee to change out a cart for cleaning and residents can contact Republic via email to customerfirst @republicservices.com or by calling (952)941-5174 for more information on the Cart Replacement Program. A credit card payment from the resident will be taken at the time of request.
