Mound council narrowly approved the city’s work plan for the remainder of the year after turning over the possibility of striking from that list any continued discussion on keeping agricultural animals, namely chickens, as backyard pets.
“There’s always going to be things that all of us individually like or not like, but our job is to listen to all and try to make the best decision for the whole community,” said council member Sherrie Pugh.
Pugh joined council members Phil Velsor and Jason Holt in voting July 13 to keep the item on the city’s 2021 work plan. Mayor Ray Salazar and council member Paula Larson, however, would rather it had been plucked from that plan, arguing that the amount of time already invested in the topic didn’t warrant what would be a fourth study of it in just seven years.
Council most recently had taken up the issue last April after hearing from a resident who advocated for the keeping of hens in residential yards. The woman had made the case that it was a healthy hobby that yielded fresh eggs and that those few who were interested in taking up the hobby (around 20, she had estimated) had the University of Minnesota and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to consult on best practices for keeping chickens without raising any clucks from the neighbors. It was a self-enforcing hobby, the advocate had told council.
But that April discussion had ended on a note of uncertainty when the vote taken didn’t produce the requisite number of ayes and nays. Two council members—Velsor and Pugh—had voted to move ahead on allowing chickens in residential areas, but three others—Salazar, Larson and former council member Jeff Bergquist—had abstained from the vote entirely.
That 2-0 vote, for lack of a quorum, triggered the topic’s reappearance on this year’s work plan.
“The rules on abstentions are weird,” explained Mound city manager Eric Hoversten July 13. Abstentions fell in with the majority of the votes, he said. “An abstention isn’t ‘not voting,’ it’s actually a giving away.”
Larson, whose abstention last April was the final vote cast and so would have been the deciding factor in the chicken debate, said last Tuesday that her intention then was not to have her abstention fall in the same coop as those voting in favor and that, if anything, it should have been a vote against the keeping of chickens.
“How many councils before this council have turned this down? I think we’ve exhausted our time with this,” said Larson last Tuesday.
Keeping chickens—or other agricultural animals, like alpacas—on residential lots has been an almost perennial topic in Mound. Prior to last April, the city had also delved into the topic in 2014 and 2016, rejecting it every time and with the debate continually circling around questions of lot size, small prey predators, city aesthetics and, after the 2015 avian flu outbreak, public health.
Mayor Salazar went to the meat of the topic last Tuesday, opening the discussion beyond just the work plan and into the chicken debate itself, saying that allowing chickens would bring in requests for other agricultural animals, like pigs and alpacas. “Where do we draw the line?” he asked. “I think that line was drawn in 1962 with the prohibition of agricultural animals [in Mound].”
By contrast, both Velsor and Pugh, though they had specifically voted in favor of permitting the chickens last April, opted Tuesday to keep the emphasis on the work plan, not the chickens outright.
“[The issue] is of interest, and we’ve had many other issues which I don’t agree with but we’ve given way for staff to study those issues,” said Pugh.
Expressing more frustration than Pugh, Velsor said he’s had numerous calls and emails from residents about the keeping of chickens and that it was only right to open the forum again. “If you don’t agree with that, I think you’re squashing your citizens from coming up here and talking about it,” he said.
The chicken question is last on the city’s work plan for this year, coming after a possible streamlining of the building permit process and an update to property maintenance regulations.
“If they don’t get to it, they don’t get to it, but what’s the harm in leaving it on the list?” said Velsor. “I think there’s enough people in the town that have voiced that they’d like to see this happen that we would be doing those citizens a disservice [not to discuss it again].”
