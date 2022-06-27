The Mound City Council has approved two separate housing projects to move forward, both located in the Harbor District in downtown Mound.
At its meeting on June 14, the council approved a purchase agreement from NHH Properties to acquire a fifth of an acre of city property for construction of seven row homes and approximately 4,000 to 6,000 square feet of commercial office space at the southeast corner of the intersection of Old Shoreline Drive and Commerce Boulevard. The council also approved an updated purchase and development agreement for the proposed Artessa Mound project, a 52-unit cooperative living project for individuals over age 62, which the council approved in 2020.
According to NHH Properties’ proposed mixed-use project application, the row homes and office space will be sold at market rate and will be overseen by a homeowners association. Prior to approving the purchase agreement, the council discussed the fact that the project is contingent on approval by the planning commission. Developer Adam Seraphine said he hopes to break ground before the end of the year, assuming the project receives all necessary approvals.
The council also heard from Ben Landhauser from Lifestyle Properties, LLC regarding the new timeline for the Artessa Mound project. The project was delayed due to issues related to recording of the city’s plat. Landhauser explained that under the new plan infrastructure improvements will begin by Nov. 1 this year. Building construction is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 1, 2024, with landscaping to be done by April 1, 2024. According to Landhauser, 55 percent of the units have already been pre-sold. Sixty percent is the threshold needed to start construction.
The council expressed concerns that a temporary easement granted to Lifestyle Properties for utilities hookup would affect farmer’s market operations, but it was determined that the connection could be made outside of the time frame of the market season. However, development of the adjacent parking lot is likely to affect the current parking situation for farmer’s market vendors and customers.
The council also approved bids and quotes on several sidewalk and street repair projects. Although the bid for the downtown paver sidewalks replacement project of $245,000 came in 43 percent higher than the engineer’s estimate, the council decided to accept it because the current state of the sidewalk represents a liability for the city and lower prices are not guaranteed by delaying and rebidding.
According to City Engineer Brian Simons, the nature of the work, a very busy construction season, and rising material and labor prices contributed to the higher prices than estimated. In response, the council made a recommendation to city staff to start the bidding for sidewalk projects earlier in the season for the following year. The council also awarded a crack repair project for $29,000 and a fog sealing project for several trails and alleyways for $16,705.
In addition, Steve McDonald from Abdo, the city’s accounting firm, presented the city’s 2021 annual financial report to the council. He indicated that the city is in a healthy financial position, and that in looking at key performance indicators, Mound compares favorably to Hennepin County and benchmark cities in terms of tax rates and taxes per capita. Meanwhile, Mound’s expenditures are actually less than comparable cities. While Mound’s debt per capita is higher than Hennepin County and benchmark cities, it has been trending down over the last four years, yet debt service expenditures as a percentage of total expenditures remains high.
Two other items on the council’s agenda related to public nuisances. The council ordered the residents of 4900 Edgewater Drive to bring a yard light on the lakeside portion of the property into compliance after receiving several complaints that the light is very bright and shines on adjacent properties. The city had previously sent two notices and the residents were given 10 days to correct the problem.
The council also addressed the grass/noxious weeds abatement process. Currently, property owners are given 10 days to mow their lawn after they receive notice that they are out of compliance. After 10 days, Beniek Property Services is notified to come and force mow. The council decided that the force mow should be scheduled 10 days from when the notice is given in order to streamline the process.
