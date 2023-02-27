The Mound City Council heard a presentation from members of the Eli Hart Memorial Foundation at its Feb. 14 meeting and passed a resolution supporting the foundation’s current initiative to raise funding and complete a playground improvement project at Surfside Park.
The playground will honor Eli Hart, a student at Shirley Hills Elementary School in Mound who was tragically killed by his mother last year. The mother, Julia Thaler, was recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering her son. Last year, police found 6-year-old Eli Hart shot to death in the trunk of her car.
According to foundation member Tiffany Beitler, Midwest Playscapes of Savage, Minn., is providing the playground equipment at cost and providing design free of charge. The playground will include an area for kids ages 2-5 and another area for kids ages 5-12. It will also be bigger than the existing playground at over 9,500 square feet. As part of the presentation, Beitler showed the council an animated flyover rendering of an initial playground design that incorporates cutting-edge equipment not yet found at other parks.
The foundation also is planning to host a community building event for the playground in order to save on costs. Beitler explained that Midwest Playscapes will provide crew members who will lead community groups in constructing the playground and ensure that it meets safety standards. The foundation plans to break ground on the memorial playground on Oct. 1.
In addition, foundation member Jen Houghton shared that Midwest Playscapes has promised to donate benches to go around the playground that will be auctioned off to local businesses to raise additional funds. In total, the foundation has a goal to raise $200,000. It has already secured around $40,000 in donations. Foundation leaders also are planning a community fundraiser in May and applying for grants.
In other news, Mayor Jason Holt informed the council that the city’s water infrastructure bill has been introduced in both the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate and has been referred to their capital investment committees. He explained that local Rep. Andrew Myers indicated there is likely to be a vote in the House in early March. The council also discussed whether it should hire a lobbyist to help advance the bill and directed staff to look into options. In addition, the council agreed to follow up with residents who could provide testimony at the legislature about their experiences with the city’s water issues.
The council also accepted a feasibility study from its engineering firm, Bolton and Menk, for a 2023 lift station improvement project and authorized advertisement for bids. The city has nearly 40 lift stations and has been working to improve them since 2007. The current project includes replacing the lift station at the Lakewinds Condominium exit and associated force main that runs west along Wilshire Boulevard/County Road 125.
Matt Bauman, assistant city engineer, explained that the current project estimate stands at just over $1.15 million, an increase of $240,000 over the feasibility study cost estimate prepared in October 2022 and the figure in the capital improvement plan budget. According to Bauman, the site requires substantially more modification than typical lift stations because of the proximity of the county road and steep grades.
The council also accepted a bid for the third phase of the Lynwood water main improvement project from Southview to Grandview. The council advised its engineers to move forward with the lowest bid from Bituminous Roadways of just under $540,000. Bituminous Roadway’s bid was 27 percent below the engineer’s estimate of $737,072 and 34 percent below the highest bid.
In addition, the council accepted Bolton and Menk’s feasibility study and ordered advertisement for bids for phase two of the downtown paver sidewalks replacement project. The proposed project includes replacing the existing paver pedestrian access ramps with concrete and adjusting grades to meet ADA requirements; upgrading pedestrian crossings at the signals in the intersection of Hennepin County roads 15 and 110; and replacing the private paver walk plaza in the northwest corner of 15 and 110.
The costs for the project will be split between the city, Hennepin County and Mound Marketplace, the owner of the plaza in the northwest quadrant of Hennepin County Roads 15 and 110. The total cost is expected to be $630,000. The council plans to award the project in May and start construction in late summer.
Finally, the council approved some housekeeping changes to development agreements for the proposed Artessa Mound project in the Harbor District that should help resolve issues raised during the construction financing process with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The developer, Lifestyle Communities, LLC, requested the updated documentation since it now owns the property. The changes also update the project timeline, extending the project start date from Feb. 15, 2023 to April 30, 2023, and the completion date to June 30, 2024.
