Eli Hart Foundation + Mound City Council.jpg

The Mound City Council formalized a partnership with the Eli Hart Memorial Playground group at the recent city council meeting. (Submitted photo)

The Mound City Council heard a presentation from members of the Eli Hart Memorial Foundation at its Feb. 14 meeting and passed a resolution supporting the foundation’s current initiative to raise funding and complete a playground improvement project at Surfside Park.

The playground will honor Eli Hart, a student at Shirley Hills Elementary School in Mound who was tragically killed by his mother last year. The mother, Julia Thaler, was recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering her son. Last year, police found 6-year-old Eli Hart shot to death in the trunk of her car.

