Over the past 70 years, the Mound firefighters have hosted an annual Fish Fry and Dance. In 2020 and 2021 the event was canceled for safety reasons due the pandemic. Every year our firefighters work hard to plan and prepare the fish fry event. We sincerely enjoy hosting all members of our community every year. The annual fish fry has raised thousands of dollars in support of the fire department.
To continue our annual fund raising efforts, our firefighters are busy preparing for the Mound Firehouse Dance and Food Truck Event. The music and dance event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Mound Fire Station at 2415 Wilshire Blvd., Mound. Tickets for the event are $10.00 and will include entry to the dance and the opportunity to purchase food and beverages.
Live music will be provided by headliner group Pop ROCKS with opening act The Selmer Effect. A variety of beverages will be available with beers on tap, including craft beers from Back Channel Brewing. Food will be available for purchase, including Joey Nova’s Pizza, food trucks from Hibachi Daruma, Lets Taco Bout It, Chili Lime and Firehouse Foods.
Tickets will be sold at the door or in advance at the Mound Fire Station/City Hall, Harbor Wine and Spirits, Back Channel Brewing, Joey Nova’s Pizzeria or from any Mound firefighter. Please join us for some music and fun in support of the Mound Fire Department.
