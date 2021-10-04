In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, the Mound Fire Department is hosting a Fire Prevention Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 6-8 p.m. The event will be held at the Mound Fire Station, located at 2415 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.
Activities will include firtruck rides, fire truck and equipment displays, a live fire with sprinkler demonstration and CPR demonstrations. If weather cooperates, North Memorial Aircare will land its helicopter at approximately 6 p.m.
The primary purpose of Fire Prevention Week is to keep the public informed about fire safety and fire prevention. Each year the National Fire Prevention Association picks a theme for the week. The 2021 campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” works to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.
Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Family escape planning and practice at your home can help you make the most of the time you have. Seconds count in escaping a fire, so be sure you are prepared!
Please stop by our open house event to meet your local firefighters, police and emergency medical personnel and learn more about fire safety and the importance of having a safety plan in place. Beverages and snacks will be provided.
For additional information, please contact Vicki Weber at the Fire Department Administrative Offices at 952-472-3555 or by email at moundfire@moundfire.com.
