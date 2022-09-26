The Mound Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 pm. The event will be held at the Mound Fire Station located at 2415 Wilshire Boulevard. There will be fun hands-on activities for children, fire truck rides, fire truck and equipment on display, information on weather related safety, an actual live fire demonstration, CPR demonstrations and more.

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week. Since 1922, fire prevention week has been observed during October. This is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The 2022 Fire Prevention Week is October 9th-15th.

