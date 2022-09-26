The Mound Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 pm. The event will be held at the Mound Fire Station located at 2415 Wilshire Boulevard. There will be fun hands-on activities for children, fire truck rides, fire truck and equipment on display, information on weather related safety, an actual live fire demonstration, CPR demonstrations and more.
This year marks the 100th Anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week. Since 1922, fire prevention week has been observed during October. This is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The 2022 Fire Prevention Week is October 9th-15th.
Each year the National Fire Prevention Association selects a theme for the week. The 2022 campaign, “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape” works to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes a noise like a beeping sound or a chirping sound, you must take action. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds.
Creating a family escape plan and then practicing at your home can help you make the most of the time you have. Seconds count in escaping a fire. So be sure you are prepared!
Please join us to meet Mound firefighters, local police and emergency medical personnel and learn more about fire safety and the importance of having a safety plan in place.
Beverages and snacks will be provided. For additional information, please contact Vicki Weber at the Fire Department Administrative Offices at 952-472-3555 or by email at moundfire@moundfire.com.
