Leading up to it all was noise from multiple corners: the Mound Public Works department had met with literal roadblocks while out doing repairs, and field officers found their own hands were tied when trying to enforce existing nuisance ordinances; residents were raking neighbors’ leaves off their own yards and ice houses were becoming a frequent sight out the window.
It all culminated in the slate of amendments made to the Mound city code Jan. 28.
The city redefined “junk” in more concrete terms, added an article on disorderly properties (with particular regard to littering) and vowed to cut down on residents’ use of vacant lots as their own personal carports.
Those affected by Tuesday’s changes wouldn’t be the “reasonable residents of Mound,” said Eric Hoversten, Mound city manager. “We’re talking about folks that are elusive, evasive […] we need something that we can wield when residents want to take that approach.”
Nuisance and eyesore were only part of the impetus for reworking the code; safety was the other. Field officer Andy Drilling said one Mound property was responsible for generating more than 30 public safety calls last year, a drain on resources for calls that he said, in that case, were not all legitimate service calls.
But much of the conversation Tuesday boiled down to junk in all its many forms - the trash in the yard but also the leaves blown to the neighbors, the trailer parked two streets down and the boat berthed up the block.
Mound city council voted that a rusty bathtub is not landscape art and extended from 11 words to 68 its definition of junk.
Where previously “junk” was confined to “discarded or disused” machinery, household appliances and vehicles before trailing off into an indeterminate “other materials” category, the new language now attempts to cover all bases with its specific mention of materials as disparate as asphalt and plaster of Paris and by using as a baseline a standard of operability that defines junk further as anything “requiring reconditioning in order to be used for its original purpose” – no matter the “perceived market value.”
“We’re just looking to strengthen the definition of junk,” said Drilling, who said the new language will make enforcement of the ordinance, which will remain complaint-based, easier on officers who now will be able to point to an ordinance that leaves little room for argument.
Not only do field officers now have a weightier mandate to respond to these complaints, but the section on littering also approved Jan. 28 gives the city cause to post bill to owner for cleaning up not just the usual litter (trash, dog poop), but also for stepping over the property line with snow, leaves or other yard detritus that routinely ends up on others’ or public property.
Same thing for parking your trailer three blocks away (something Drilling said he’s investigated at least one complaint for). Though the city had only four formal complaints made against detached trailer parking in 2019, Hoversten said “There were plenty of folks that stored their things in city streets, and that impacts Public Works’ ability to do things like street sweeping [and] repair potholes.”
It also impacts residents’ ability to drive safely, especially on narrower residential streets, said Council member Phil Velsor.
Drilling said that typically PD hasn’t issued tickets until a second offense occurs but that having a stricter ordinance in place would give both the city and the police “some tools in their toolbelt” for those who repeatedly violate the ordinance, which now specifically prohibits detached trailer parking on any public right-of-way between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
“If you’re putting your boat in the water, you should be able to find a place to put your trailer instead of keeping it in a side street – end of story,” said Velsor.
Or keeping it across the street. The other big change made Tuesday was to prohibit the storage of any motor vehicle, boat or ice shelter (a new addition to the list) on an undeveloped lot unless that lot is physically adjacent to a developed lot. Further, those lots must be tax-combined at Hennepin County, said Hoversten.
Previously, this type of storage was permitted proportional to a lot’s size. The city had looked at merely restricting that proportion when the issue last came before city council in July 2019, but the city ultimately opted Tuesday for an all-out ban on the practice.
