The city of Mound is looking at a maximum 5 percent increase to its total net tax levy for 2021 with that increase driven by twin goals of reducing current city debt and future reliance on bonding and assessment for funding of capital and street infrastructure projects.
Mound city council voted 5-0 Sept. 8 to certify to Hennepin County a preliminary general fund budget for 2021 of $5.76 million and to set the total preliminary 2021 levy at $6.29 million. The total levy encompasses not just the general fund but the debt service, fire relief pension and capital reserve fund levies.
Cities are required to certify by Sept. 30 their maximum potential levy for next year. That preliminary levy can be adjusted downward or remain flat but cannot be increased. Mound will hold a public comment period during the regular Dec. 8 council session before approving its final 2021 budget and levy.
“It’s our responsibility to be good stewards of this town and good representatives of our citizens and make the tough decisions,” said Mound Mayor Ray Salazar. “And yeah, it’s going to cost few pennies more—literally, between 3.5 and 5 percent—to do the job right.”
Council had looked at both a 3.5 percent and 5 percent option for the levy increase during their discussions.
Mound is anticipating a general fund deficit for its fourth consecutive year, projecting such a deficit of about $394,000 in 2021. The city is also expecting about $90,000 less in Local Government Aid (LGA) next year than what it received in 2020. Mound is certified to receive just $313,000 in LGA in 2021, the lowest amount it has received since 2014.
Even with a 5 percent preliminary increase to the levy, Mound’s total tax rate would continue its 6-year downward trend, to a projected 40.03 percent for 2021, as the city expects a nearly 11 percent increase in its total tax capacity next year, city budget numbers show.
For a homeowner whose property is currently valued at $225,000 a 5 percent increase in the levy would translate into an approximately $49 reduction in the city portion of the homeowner’s property taxes next year. The median home value in Mound is $252,000.
Mound’s long-term Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) had guided much of the budgetary discussion as the city aims to smooth volatility in the levy and shore up its reserves over the coming years.
During the early 2000s the city had embarked on a series of infrastructure projects that included an overhaul of its street network and the replacement of two dozen lift stations. Mound at the time did not enjoy the cushion of reserve money, said Catherine Pausche, finance director for Mound. The city ended up issuing $75.8 million in bonds between 2003 and 2016 to help finance these projects, and Mound was still flashing $48.5 million in outstanding debt at the end of last year.
But apart from debt service, the city is aiming to reduce reliance on both special assessment and bond issue in the future and did an about-face in 2018 when it created four new reserve funds to help finance everything from street reclamation to city parks and buildings.
Pausche said during the recent budgetary discussions that with a preliminary 5 percent increase in the total net levy next year, the city’s bonding needs through 2030 are projected to run to $9.6 million. That amount is estimated to be about $4.27 million less than what could be expected in bonding needs if the city were to set a levy increase of just 3.5 percent for next year, she said.
Additionally, the higher levy option would boost the city’s capital reserves by nearly $88,000 more than would a 3.5 percent increase.
“We know that we’ll continue to identify needs, we know that emergencies will come up, that things will fail—but we’re doing out best to create a vision so that we start to commit to some kind of funding so that hopefully that funding can be consistent and we’re not all over the map,” said Pausche.
Salazar referred to next year’s possible 5 percent increase as an “investment” in Mound’s future.
